Huami Amazfit Neo Smartwatch Launched With Retro Design: A 90s Kid's Dream Watch News oi-Vivek

Huami is known for its affordable fitness trackers and smartwatches. Continuing the tradition, the company has now unveiled the Amazfit Neo smartwatch for kids with funky colors along with a retro design.

Like most of the smartwatches from Amazfit, the Neo offers great battery life and can last up to 28 days on a single charge. As one would expect from the company, the Amazfit Neo also comes with rugged design with 5ATM water and dust resistance rating.

It uses an all-plastic body and the straps are made using soft silicone and just weighs 32grams. The highlight of this watch is the digital two-color 1.2-inch LED display, that mimics some of the rugged digital smartwatches from brands like CASIO G-Shock series of watches.

It doesn't support touch input. Instead, the watch has four physical buttons (two on each side) that can be used to control various aspects of the Amazfit Neo. The watch is fitted with a 160mAh battery and it takes 2.5 hours to fully charge and is said to last for 28 days or almost a month.

Amazfit Neo Sensors

Amazfit Neo is packed with sensors that we usually see on a modern fitness tracker. It has an accelerator sensor, PPG Biotracking heart-rate sensor, and a pedometer. Do note that, the watch misses out on the GPS sensor, so this watch might not be for joggers and runners who might want to get accurate data regarding their workout.

Amazfit Neo Pricing And Availability

The Amazfit Neo is currently listed on Aliexpress for $49.99 (approx Rs. 3,656) and is available for international shipping. It comes in three colors and users can redeem coupons which brings down the price a little.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Amazfit Neo in India. If it ever gets launched, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 4,000 and for the asking price, it looks like a great option, especially for those who dig the 90s design (I do).

