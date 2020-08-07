Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 Launched In India: Price, Specs, Features And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch has been launched by the company in India. This new smartwatch features five sensor functions, inbuilt GPS, and USB and solar charging. This smartwatch has been launched as a part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale that will end today.

As it belongs to the Casio G-Shock lineup, the Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 features a rugged exterior and a shock-resistant build that prevents direct shock to the buttons and glass. This wearable comes with a waterproof charging terminal, which ensures 200m water resistance, so you need not worry about charging the smartwatch.

Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 Price And Offers

The Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 39,995 in the country. It comes in White and Black color bands and is up for sale via both Amazon India and CasioIndiaShop. There is 10% or up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Amazon India for the Prime members on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase or choosing EMI payment option. And, some cards have no-cost EMI payment option as well.

Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 Details

The Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 features a circular dial with several buttons at the sides. It is bundled with fitness-centric features with a heart rate sensor that offers VO2 max measurement, which uses heart rate as well as running speed to estimate the maximum consumable oxygen uptake per kg of the user's body weight in a minute. Also, there is a miniature sensor, which measures altitude, compass bearing, barometric pressure as well as temperature.

The Casio smartwatch features an additional acceleration sensor, which measures distance traveled and step count. The inbuilt GPS capability for improved measurement and a vibration notification that lets users get call, email and message alerts of the paired smartphone.

In terms of technical specs, the Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 comes with an HD memory-in-pixel LCD display with large non-slip buttons and high-contrast. The curved rear cover has a soft urethane band for a comfortable fit. The smartwatch features solar-powered charging for everyday use and can operate in Time Mode. The wearable has a battery that can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Best Mobiles in India