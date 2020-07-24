Amazfit PowerBuds TWS With Built-in Heart Rate Sensor To Launch On August 6 In India News oi-Vivek

Amazfit is a brand that we generally associated with fitness trackers and smartwatches. For the first time, the company is launching its TWS earphones -- the Amazfit PowerBuds in the country and they are packed with some unique features that we haven't seen on any other truly wireless earphones.

The company has officially confirmed that the PowerBuds will go on sale on August 6 during the Amazon Prime Day. These earphones are fitted with a PPG heart sensor that can measure the heart rate during jogging or exercising. It also comes with a magnetic sports ear hook that will secure the earphones while running or working out vigorously.

Besides Amazon, the earphones will also be available on the Amazfit India official website from the same day. Here are all the details that you need to know about the first TWS earphones with a built-in heart rate monitor in India.

Coming to the sound aspect of the product, the Amazfit PowerBuds come with an ENC dual microphone setup that filters the background nice to offer to improve the call quality and the earbuds are fitted with an advanced composite diaphragm that claims to offer rich audio output. It also comes with a feature called Motion Beat Mode that enhances the bass while working out.

The earphones also support in-ear detection and the music pauses when one of the earphones is taken out of the ear and resumes when it is re-inserted. These earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be used to answer a call or even to control the music on an Android or iOS smartphone.

Lastly, the earbuds are IP55 certified for water and dust resistance. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Amazfit PowerBuds. Considering the price of the smartwatches and the fitness bands from the company, the product is likely to be priced very aggressively and might cost less than Rs. 10,000 in India.

