Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched In India For Rs. 4,499

After many rumors and leaks, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 5G smartphone for its fans in India. Alongside the smartphone, the company also launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and the Mi 4K TV Box. Notably, this pair of truly wireless headphones is the global version of the Mi AirDots Pro 2, which went official in China last year.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with important features such as Bluetooth 5.0, LDHC Hi-Res audio code, dual microphones for ENC (environmental noise cancellation), smart voice controls, and much more. What's interesting is that the eearbuds connect to the already paired smartphone running MIUI as soon as these are picked from the case.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Details

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 supporting SBC, LDHC, and AAC codes. Also, it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. There are 14.2mm drivers in the truly wireless earbuds from Xiaomi, thereby letting it deliver better audio output. The earbuds feature touch controls and changing tracks and adjusting volume. There is an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection that automatically pauses audio when users remove the earbuds.

When it comes to design, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 mimics the Apple AirPods with a semi-in-ear design that fits well within the ear canal. This provides comfort to the users while wearing the earbuds and it doesn't fall off easily. Each earbud weighs around 4.5 grams and the case weighs around 50 grams.

Talking about battery life, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features a battery that can last up to 4 hours of playback. And, the charging case has 14 hours of battery life. Notably, there is a USB Type-C port for charging the case and its charging time is one hour.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs. 4,499 but there is a limited period discount of Rs. 500, which takes its cost down to Rs. 3,999 from May 12 to May 17. The device is available only in White and will go on sale from May 12 via Mi Home stores, Mi.com, and Amazon India.

How About Competition?

There is a wide range of choices in the Indian market when it comes to wireless earbuds. If you are looking for affordable options, we have similar offerings from many brands such as Realme, Nokia, Noise, Zebronics, and more. But given that the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is already available in its home market and is well-known for its performance, it could be a great buy for users.

