Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Announced With Noise Cancellation News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the global launch event, Xiaomi announced a slew of new products including the flagship Mi 10 series smartphones, Mi 10 Lite 5G, and a few other products across categories. Besides smartphones, the company took the wraps off the Mi TV 4S 65-inch, Mi AIoT Router AX3600, Mi Air Purifier 3H, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

Well, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is the global variant of the Mi AirDots Pro 2, which went official back in September 2019 in China. So, the specifications and features of both variants are identical.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has been launched in White color option and is priced at 79.99 euros (approx. Rs. 6,600). It will go on sale in Europe sometime soon.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Specs

Detailing on its specs and features, the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 features Bluetooth 5.0 and can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. This pair of wireless earphones has LDHC Hi-res audio codec and comes with features such as dual microphones for environmental noise cancellation, and smart voice controls.

It is equipped with 14.2mm drivers for improved audio output. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are optimized to connect with phones that run MIUI 11 when the earbuds are removed from the case. Users can also get touch controls for track change, volume and voice controls. Besides these, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has an infrared sensor for intelligent wear detection that will pause automatically when you remove them.

There is a semi-in-ear design makes it fit the ear canal perfectly, thereby providing a safety net from preventing off the ears and bringing comfort to the users. It is a lightweight product wherein each earbud measures 4.5 grams and the battery case weighs around 50 grams.

Furthermore, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 provides 4 hours of playback on each earbud and it can be extended up to 14 hours with the case. Notably, it is touted to be charged completely in one hour.

