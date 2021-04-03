ENGLISH

    Amazfit BIP U Pro All Set To Launch In India

    By
    |

    Amazfit is all set to launch yet another smartwatch in the country. This time around, the brand is launching the pro variant of the Amazfit BIP U -- the Amazfit BIP U Pro with some new features, and here are the details regarding the same.

    Amazfit BIP U Pro All Set To Launch In India

     

    Two new features of the Amazfit BIP U Pro are the built-in GPS support and built-in Amazon Alexa integration. Just like the regular BIP U, the BIP U Pro will also be available in multiple color options with user-replaceable straps.

    Amazfit BIP U Pro Specifications

    The Amazfit BIP U Pro comes with a 1.43-inch color TFT display with a native resolution of 320 x 320p, protected by 2.5D glass with anti-fingerprint coating. The body of the watch is made using polycarbonate, and the whole smartwatch weighs at 31grams, including the strap, which makes the Amazfit BIP U Pro a light-weight smartwatch.

    As per the sensors, the Amazfit BIP U Pro is equipped with Biotracker 2 PPG real-time heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor. The device has a non-removable 230mAh battery, capable of offering an average battery life of around 9 days. Just like the regular version, the pro version is also expected to come with a proprietary charging pin, which is a bummer.

    The upcoming Amazfit smartwatch is waterproof of up to 5ATM and it also offers more than 60 sports modes. Just like every other Amazfit smartwatch, the BIP U Pro can be used with both Android and iOS devices, running on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 operating system using the Zepp app.

    Though the Amazfit BIP U Pro does not support native apps, it can still be used for music control and phone camera control. The watch also ships with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which should offer better connectivity with the phones in terms of both range and stability.

     

    Amazfit BIP U Pro India Launch

    The Amazfit BIP U Pro is likely to launch in the month of April and is expected to be priced less than Rs. 10,000. The brand also has confirmed that the Amazfit BIP U Pro will be an Amazon special product, hence, the device will be available on Amazon and Amazfit's official website.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
    X