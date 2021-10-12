Amazfit Next-Gen GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, And GTS 3 Smartwatches With Zepp OS To Launch Soon In India News oi-Vivek

Amazfit recently launched three new smartwatches -- the Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and the GTS 3 in the US market. Now, the company has officially confirmed that all three smartwatches are on their way to India. These are the latest premium smartwatches from the company and are also set to be the first set of devices to ship with Zepp OS.

Amazfit has also confirmed that some of these smartwatches will offer over 150 sports modes along with long-lasting battery life, which is expected to vary from device to device. Besides, the company has also mentioned the fact that the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and the GTS 3 will have one-click health data measurement technology.

The official press release also says that all three watches will be launching in India "in a way like never before," this means, the company might partner with some celebrity or a fitness enthusiast to market these devices as lifestyle products.

Amazfit GTR 3 Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 3 comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD with a 450mAh sealed battery, capable of offering up to 21 days of battery life. Similarly, it is also expected to be the most affordable smartwatch from the company with the new Zepp OS.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro will be the most expensive and the most feature-rich product of the lot. It will have a large 1.45-inch circular AMOLED display with HD resolution. This model will feature a 70.6 percent screen-to-body ratio along with features like high-refresh-rate UI, and will also feature built-in storage to carry music on the go.

Amazfit GTS 3 Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 3 sits between these models and comes with a massive 1.79-inch square AMOLED display with a 72.4% screen-to-body ratio. This watch, just like the other two models has a crown, which is expected to function similar to the digital crown on the Apple Watch.

Amazfit is also teasing this to be the biggest launch ever from the company. And the company has also specified that Amazfit is nowhere related to Xiaomi and is an independent company listed in NYSE under the name Zepp Health.

