    Amazfit Zenbuds With Smart Sleep Detection Available On Indiegogo

    Amazfit, a brand well known for fitness trackers and smartwatches, has now something new to offer. The Amazfit Zenbuds truly wireless earbuds were unveiled for the global market with a couple of unique features. The new Zenbuds are dubbed as the smart sleep earbuds that offer soothing sounds and auto-off functionality.

    Amazfit Zenbuds Launch, Price

    The Amazfit Zenbuds was originally unveiled at the CES 2020 event back in January and is currently listed on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo. The Zenbuds are presently priced USD 149 (around Rs. 11,100). At the same time, Indiegogo is offering an introductory offer of USD 69 (around Rs. 5,200).

    It should be noted that the Amazfit Zenbuds are available in limited units. Although the mass production of the TWS earbuds is already in development, it will be made in limited numbers only. Amazfit plans to ship from September onwards. The unique TWS earbuds are available in white color.

    Amazfit Zenbuds Features

    As noted, the Zenbuds was unveiled at the CES 2020, along with Amazfit T-Rex and the Amazfit Bip S smartwatches. The new earbuds are designed to help users sleep 'the natural way', claiming to help users relax after a busy, stressful day. The Amazfit ZenBuds is embedded with auto sleep detection that automatically pauses music once it detects the user has fallen asleep.

    The Amazfit Zenbuds can also monitor heart rate, sleeping patterns, and even sleeping positions. Amazfit has also included an in-ear alarm. Going into the design aspect, the Zenbuds feature silicone ear tips that are said to fit snugly in the ear and "stay in place all night." The TWS earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

    The battery of the Amazfit Zenbuds is touted to last 12 hours on a single charge; the charging case claims to provide another 56 hours of playback time. Depending on the battery, users can set a timer or listen to non-stop music. Other features include Bluetooth v5.0, gyroscope sensor, incoming calling notifications.

     

    Amazfit Zenbuds In India

    Recently, people have been under a lot of stress with the ongoing pandemic and other external factors. The Amazfit Zenbuds is touted to help relax, which is something many might need in these trying times. For all the features the TWS earbuds offer, the Amazfit Zenbuds seem like a favorable choice now.

    Read More About: news accessories amazfit earbuds
    Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020

