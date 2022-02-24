Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) With ANC Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 10,999 News oi-Vivek

Amazon has officially launched its first premium pair of wireless earphones -- the Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen in India. As the name suggests, these belong to the Echo family of products and can be used to access Alexa directly from these TWS style earbuds.

Do note that, the first-gen Echo Buds were limited to certain markets, which makes the Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Generation the first pair of truly wireless earphones in India from Amazon. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) comes in two variants -- a base variant with wired charging and a model with support for wireless charging.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Features

The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) comes with a 5.7mm dynamic driver and is powered by the Realtek RTL8763C Bluetooth System on Chip. Each earbud has three microphones which makes them a total of six microphones. Similarly, the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) has also two beam-forming microphones and an internal microphone.

As the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are Alexa powered, one can say commands as "Alexa turn on ANC" to enable active noise cancellation. Similarly, users can also control the music on the Amazon Music platform with voice commands. The earphones can be used with Android and iOS devices and can be customized using the Alexa app.

A single earbud weighs 5.7grams, and the case with two earbuds weighs 44.4 grams (regular model) and 47.6 grams (wireless charging model). On a single charge, an earbud can offer up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC while the case can offer 15 hours of battery life.

The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) also supports fast charging, where just 15 minutes of charging can offer 2 hours of playback time. Similarly, earbuds are IPX4 rated, which makes them sweat resistant. Do note that, the earphones also come with four pairs of ear tips and two pairs of wingtips.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) without wireless charging comes with an MRP of 10,999, while the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with wireless charging support retails for Rs. 12,999. Both models are already available on Amazon.

