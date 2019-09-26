Just In
Echo Loop, Echo Frames, Echo Buds Announced: Alexa Takes New Forms
Amazon has officially unveiled the next-generation Alexa speakers and accessories on September 25th. The Alexa integrated products include some of the latest innovations from the company like the Echo Buds, Echo Loop, and the Echo Frames. Here is everything that the company showcased at its annual hardware unveiling event.
Echo Loop
Echo Loop is a wearable ring-like smart accessory that is powered by Alexa. It comes in different sizes and is made using hard materials like Titanium. To make sure that it perfectly fits the user, the company will send a bunch of different sized plastic dummies, for a user to choose by actually wearing a copy of the Echo Loop.
It has a multi-function single button and a microphone, letting users whisper commands to Alexa. To listen to the response, the Loop has to be held up against the ear, where the sensors will sense and Alexa will whisper back.
The button can be programmed to do different tasks. For example, there is an option to set a favorite contact and double-tapping on the multi-function button will initiate a voice call. The company also claims that the Echo Loop can last up to a day with standard usage.
Echo Loop comes with a retail price of $179.99. As a launch offer, the device will be available for $129.99 and is available in limited quantity. As of now, there is no information on the availability in India.
Echo Frames
Echo Frames is sort of smart glasses from Amazon with built-in Alexa. The frame can be used to fit-in prescription or even sunglasses. The Echo Frame has microphones and speakers and the company uses a new proprietary technology where the speakers will fire the sound directly into the users' ears.
There is a single multi-function button and volume buttons to adjust the volume. The sides of the frame support gesture controls. It can directly play songs and there is an LED on top of the lenses that states the glass conditions.
The Echo Frames can read out notifications. This wearable is only available via an invite system, where the interested party has to get hold of an invite from Amazon and has to spend $179.99. Shipping will start by the end of 2019. Just like the Echo Loop, we are unaware of the availability of these glasses in India.
Echo Buds
Echo Buds are the first pair of smart truely-wireless earbuds from Amazon. These buds will work with an Android or iOS device. These earbuds support noise reduction or noise isolation with a double-tap. Just like other Alexa powered accessories, these also support one-touch Alexa search.
Just earbuds alone can last up to five hours on a single charge, and with the charging case, which is pretty substantial in size compared to the competition can offer 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The case can charge from zero to 100% in just an hour using a micro USB port.
The Echo Buds will be available by Christmas and will cost $129.99 in the US. As of now, the company is yet to announce its price and availability in India.
