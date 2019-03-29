Amazon Echo Link & Amazon Echo Link Amp to launch in India: Expected to cost Rs 15,000 News oi-Vivek Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp are already available in the US

Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp are already available in the US. The Echo Link and Echo Link Amp designed for audiophiles, to further enhance the sound quality of your already existing audio devices like home theatres and speakers.

According to the latest report from Mysmartprice, the Amazon is all set to launch Echo Link and Echo Link Amp in India, and the Amazon Echo Link is expected to cost ₹15,000 in India.

Amazon Echo Link features

The Amazon Echo Link retails in the US for $199.9 (Rs 14,500), and it works well with the first generation and second generation Echo speakers. With the Amazon Echo Link, one can upgrade the already existing stereo system.

The Amazon Echo Link works well with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other music streaming services. Using the Echo Link devices, users can create voice-controlled music groups, and also supports high-fidelity music playback.

Audio inputs

Analog (1 x L/R RCA), Digital (1 x Coaxial RCA, 1 x Optical Toslink)

Audio outputs

Analog (1 x L/R RCA, 1 x Subwoofer RCA), Digital (1 x Coaxial RCA, 1 x Optical Toslink)

Headphones output

TPA6120A2 High Fidelity Stereo Headphone Amplifier with a 3.5mm output jack

Amazon Echo Link Amp features

The Amazon Echo Link Amp retails in the US for $299.9 (Rs 12,000), which can also be used to stream music to Amazon Echo speakers and third party home theatre systems.

The Amazon Echo Link Amp has a built-in two-channel, 60W at 8 Ohms, Class D Digital Amplifier. This has more number of ports compared to the Echo Link or I/O to connect more devices at the same time

Audio inputs

Analog (1 x L/R RCA), Digital (1 x Coaxial RCA, 1 x Optical Toslink)

Audio outputs

Analog (1 x L/R RCA, 1 x Subwoofer RCA), Digital (1 x Coaxial RCA, 1 x Optical Toslink), L/R Speaker Binding Posts

Headphones output

TPA6120A2 High Fidelity Stereo Headphone Amplifier with a 3.5mm output jack