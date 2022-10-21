Three-Year-Old Amazon Echo Studio Gets New Features: Worth Buying in 2022? News oi -Vivek

Echo Studio, Amazon's flagship Alexa device has received a new software update. The latest software patch for the Amazon Echo Studio adds new features like Amazon's custom-built spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. This is definitely a great move from Amazon to add new features to a three-year-old product. But do these features make it worth buying in 2022?

When it comes to features, the Amazon Echo Studio offered technologies like Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Now, the company has added support to an in-house spatial audio technology along with improved frequency range support to help the smart speaker deliver improved mid-range clarity and deeper bass than before.

According to Amazon's official statement, the new custom-built spatial audio processing technology on the Echo Studio helps the speaker to enhance the stereo output by adding width, clarity, and presence. Overall, the software update introduces some major new features that make the Echo Studio a great speaker for music enthusiasts.

The company also claims that the new software update for the Echo Studio turns it into a hi-fi stereo system and it also improves vocal performance to deliver a more immersive sound experience. Check out Amazon's blog to understand the science behind Amazon's own spatial audio technology.

Amazon Echo Studio Features

As mentioned before, the Echo Studio is the flagship Alexa-enabled smart speaker with a five-directional speaker setup. The speaker supports wireless music streaming from major platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Spotify, and Apple Music. Do note that, you need to have subscriptions to these services to stream music on the Echo Studio.

Just like a regular Echo Dot, the Echo Studio can be used to control smart devices that are paired to the Amazon account. Similarly, the device supports dual-channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing users to pair smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops to stream music and other content wirelessly.

Should You Get One In 2022?

Amazon's Echo Studio is currently listed for Rs. 22,999 in India. If you are looking for a brand-new Alexa device with high-fidelity audio output, the Echo Studio is a great pick. However, if you only want a speaker and don't require a smart assistant, you can consider speakers with a dedicated subwoofer.

