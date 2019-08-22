Amazon Fire TV Stick Vs Google Chromecast 3: Which One Should You Buy News oi-Priyanka Dua

The content streaming services have become very popular among the youths as it doesn't require downloading a file before watching it. Various consumers are moving to digital platforms and video streaming apps like Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime are providing better content than conventional TV channels.

This has increased the market size of the media streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV 4K. Streaming sticks like the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Google Chromecast have made it very easy for people to watch online content on their televisions.

So today, we are going to compare the Amazon Fire Stick and the Google Chrome Cast 3 in detail.

Here Are The Details:

Fire TV Stick vs Chromecast 3: Design And Price in India

The Google Chromecast 3 borrows a few of its design elements from its predecessor -- the Chromecast 2, which means it comes with a circular in the design along with a thin HDMI cable. It is available in Charcoal color option. It also has a USB port for power and a button which can be used to reset the Chromecast. It supports 60fps video streaming at 1080p and it is priced at Rs. 3,499, which is Rs. 500 less as compared to the Amazon Fire Stick.

On the other hand, the Amazon Fire Stick comes in rectangular design and apart from the USB port there is no physical button on the stick. The Amazon Fire Stick is available in only one color i.e Black and is priced at Rs.3,999. The Fire Stick outputs video in both 720p and 1080p resolutions up to 60 frames per second.

Fire TV Stick vs Chromecast 3: Compatible With Netflix And JioCinema

The Chromecast 3 is loaded with 800 apps including Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, Netflix, Gaana, and Jio Cinema. Besides, Google's apps such as YouTube, Google Photos, Google Play Movies, and Google Play Music are of course also compatible. Also, you can mirror anything you want to mirror from your phone to your TV.

Besides, Amazon's Fire TV Stick also allows you to watch your favorite movies, and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Amazon Video and more. However, you won't get Amazon Prime support on the Chromecast 3. And, you don't need to install all apps on your phone if you are using the Fire Stick.

Fire TV Stick vs Chromecast 3: Connectivity

Starting with the Chromecast 3, first you need to plug in your stick to your TV and then you have to download Google Home app on your smartphone. On the other hand, there is no need to install any app to use the Fire Stick. You just need to plug in the device to your TV and you are good to go.

The Chromecast 3 is equipped with WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz). Google has also claimed that the Chromecast 3 comes with better WiFi reception as compared to its predecessors. The devices can cast content from mobile, PCs, Macs, Chromebooks and Windows 10 laptops. The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with Bluetooth 4.1, dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi and 8GB of internal storage.

Which One Is The Best

Both Amazon Fire Stick and the Google Chromecast 3 offer a lot of options when it comes to platform-wide compatibility, but the Fire TV stick has remote control and the voice search feature. On the other hand, Google doesn't provide any remote control with the Chromecast 3. So we believe if you want a streaming device for watching content on a TV then the Amazon Fire Stick is a good option.

Best Mobiles in India