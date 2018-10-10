Google Chromecast 3 officially launched for Rs 2,600

Google has officially unveiled the 3rd generation Pixel smartphones along with the new and improved Google Chromecast 3. The Google ChromeCast 3 is the 3rd generation Chromcast, which can be used to turn your standard television into a smart television.

The Google Chromecast 3 comes with a new design with a modern circular look. Even in terms of features and capabilities, the Google Chromecast 3 offers a significant improvement compared to the last generation Google Chromecast.

The Google Chromecast 3 will be available in the USA for $35 (Rs 2,600) in two different shades (Charcoal and white chalk). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Google Chromecast 3 in India what so ever.

Google Chromecast 3 features and specifications

The Google Chromecast 3 comes with a built-in HDMI cable, which can be used to connect the device to a monitor or a television with an HDMI port. The Chromecast does support Wi-Fi 802.11ac with both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi band. To improve the signal reception on the Google Chromecast 3, the company now uses a different antenna, which offers a gain of 4dBi, which is almost double compared to the Chromecast 2.

Google Chromecast can also be used to watch premium video streaming service providers like Netflix, Hulu, CBS, HBO and more.

The Chromecast 3 acts as a device, which will help you to stream content from your computer, laptop, tablet or a smartphone. This is also the first Chromecast, which supports native 1080p video playback @60fps, which ensures smoother video playback, especially on platforms like YouTube.

If you use your television to watch a lot of content time to time, then investing in a device like the Google Chromecast 3 will improve the overall user experience. The Google Chromecast 2 retails in India for Rs 1,999, and the Google Chromecast 3 is expected to launch around Rs 2,499.