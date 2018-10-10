ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google Chromecast 3 officially launched for Rs 2,600

Google Chromecast 3 supports 1080p video playback @ 60fps

By

Related Articles

    Google has officially unveiled the 3rd generation Pixel smartphones along with the new and improved Google Chromecast 3. The Google ChromeCast 3 is the 3rd generation Chromcast, which can be used to turn your standard television into a smart television.

    Google Chromecast 3 officially launched for Rs 2,600

    The Google Chromecast 3 comes with a new design with a modern circular look. Even in terms of features and capabilities, the Google Chromecast 3 offers a significant improvement compared to the last generation Google Chromecast.

    The Google Chromecast 3 will be available in the USA for $35 (Rs 2,600) in two different shades (Charcoal and white chalk). As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Google Chromecast 3 in India what so ever.

    Google Chromecast 3 features and specifications

    The Google Chromecast 3 comes with a built-in HDMI cable, which can be used to connect the device to a monitor or a television with an HDMI port. The Chromecast does support Wi-Fi 802.11ac with both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi band. To improve the signal reception on the Google Chromecast 3, the company now uses a different antenna, which offers a gain of 4dBi, which is almost double compared to the Chromecast 2.

    Google Chromecast can also be used to watch premium video streaming service providers like Netflix, Hulu, CBS, HBO and more.

    The Chromecast 3 acts as a device, which will help you to stream content from your computer, laptop, tablet or a smartphone. This is also the first Chromecast, which supports native 1080p video playback @60fps, which ensures smoother video playback, especially on platforms like YouTube.

    If you use your television to watch a lot of content time to time, then investing in a device like the Google Chromecast 3 will improve the overall user experience. The Google Chromecast 2 retails in India for Rs 1,999, and the Google Chromecast 3 is expected to launch around Rs 2,499.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 9:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue