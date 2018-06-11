Amazon slashes the prices Alexa-powered Echo Dot and Echo smart speaker

Amazon, the e-commerce giant has recently slashed the prices of the Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers in India, which will supposedly make the speakers affordable to purchase. After the price cut the Amazon Echo Dot will now be available at a price of Rs 4,099 unlike previously when it was priced at Rs 4,999. Whereas the Amazon Echo will be available at a price of Rs 8,999 unlike its debut price which was Rs 9,999, this means that the users will be able to save Rs 1,000. On the other hand, the Amazon Echo Plus and the Echo spot will be available at the previous price range i.e Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Amazon Echo Dot is a cheaper option when compared to the Echo, however, Echo Dot is quite similar to Echo when it comes to the functionality of the speakers. The Echo Dot can be considered as a full-sized Amazon Echo but in a small form factor. The Amazon Echo Dot supports always-on Alexa and controls a user's smart home devices and also have similar functionality as the standard Echo smart speakers offer.

The Amazon Echo Dot also features 3.5mm audio jack using along with the support for Bluetooth connectivity. Using these features a user can also hook up the device with some more powerful speakers. The Amazon Echo Dot is said to be an ideal device to place on the bedside table. Also, these speakers are said to be one of the best selling Echo speakers globally since they are available in an affordable price range.

Now, the second-generation Amazon Echo smart speakers feature an improved and refined design. The speakers are attractive in looks and design and are said to be suitable for variety if homes. Similar to the first-gen Echo smart speakers it also offers functionalities including its ability to control a number of devices, control music using voice commands and other similar Alexa features.

As mentioned earlier the Amazon Echo is now available at a price range of Rs 8,999. Amazon has slashed the pricing of Echo Dot and Echo just two months after the Google Home and Home Mini which were also priced at Rs 4,099 and 8,999 respectively.