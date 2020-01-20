Ambrane Launches Fireboom Bluetooth Wireless Speaker At Rs. 3,999 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Ambrane announced its latest portable and detachable Fireboom speaker in India. The company claims that it is a robust speaker, in a compact package. The Fireboom speaker is launched with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. Here are the details about the speaker:

Ambrane Fireboom Speaker Specifications

The Ambrane Fireboom speaker is a 2 in 1 speaker, which comes with the unique detachable design, uses can separate the speaker simply by twisting. Both the individual speakers features a 10W drives. It also comes with IPX7 certification which makes it water and dust resistance. The company claims that the speaker is engineered with the rugged exterior to withstand any climatic condition.

The speaker comes with TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function, which is capable of producing 20W HD surround sound experience. The company also promise that the Fireboom is capable of delivering 360-degree sound, that resonates in every direction.

Fireboom is fuelled by a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery which is capable of delivering uninterrupted 8 hours of non-stop playback battery life. On the connectivity part, wireless speakers can be operated within the range of 10m with the help of Bluetooth. It also comes with a silicone cover for added safety and convenience.

The wireless speakers come with a warranty of one year along with no questions asked policy, for return. The Fireboom wireless speaker comes in black color option and it is available on offline retail and e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India.

Meanwhile, Blaupunkt has also launched its latest truly wireless earphones BTW Pro in the Indian market. The company has launched the device with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Blaupunkt claims that the device is capable of delivering stand by the battery life of up to 120 hours and playback time of up to 66 hours in a single charge.

