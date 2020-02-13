Apple AirPods Pro Lite Reportedly On Cards

As per a recent report by DigiTimes, Apple is working on a pair of upcoming wireless earphones dubbed AirPods Pro Lite. In addition to this, the company is said to be working on a number of new products in collaboration with its supply chain partners in Taiwan. The other products are believed to be the Apple Watch, iMac and iPad devices.

Apple AirPod Pro Lite Details

According to the report, Apple is believed to update all the devices with upgraded models in the months to come. However, the new iPad and Apple Watch will be unveiled only in September, it adds. As of now, there is no word regarding what we can expect from the Apple AirPods Pro Lite but its moniker suggests that the wireless earphones could be an inexpensive variant of the AirPods Pro launched in 2019.

Tackles Coronavirus Outbreak

This shift from the China to Taiwan supply chain is believed to diversity the company's production so that it can tackle the Coronavirus epidemic. It is said that the company is focused on mitigating the risk of raw materials supple as well as shipments in China.

What We Think

Going back by a few months, Apple launched the AirPods Pro, the latest generation wireless earphones in October 2019. And, the second-generation AirPods in March last year. Having said that, it looks like speculations regarding the Apple AirPods Pro Lite is not new and there are chances for the same to be launched anytime in the coming months.

However, the reports regarding the wireless earphones should not be taken seriously as an official confirmation from Apple is awaited. Until then, we should take it with a grain of salt.