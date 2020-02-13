ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple AirPods Pro Lite Reportedly On Cards

    By
    |

    We have already come across several reports suggesting that Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds. Now, there are speculations that it could be called Apple AirPod Pro Lite. Already, Apple is known for selling the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds such as Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

    Apple AirPods Pro Lite
     

    As per a recent report by DigiTimes, Apple is working on a pair of upcoming wireless earphones dubbed AirPods Pro Lite. In addition to this, the company is said to be working on a number of new products in collaboration with its supply chain partners in Taiwan. The other products are believed to be the Apple Watch, iMac and iPad devices.

    Apple AirPod Pro Lite Details

    Apple AirPod Pro Lite Details

    According to the report, Apple is believed to update all the devices with upgraded models in the months to come. However, the new iPad and Apple Watch will be unveiled only in September, it adds. As of now, there is no word regarding what we can expect from the Apple AirPods Pro Lite but its moniker suggests that the wireless earphones could be an inexpensive variant of the AirPods Pro launched in 2019.

    Tackles Coronavirus Outbreak

    Tackles Coronavirus Outbreak

    This shift from the China to Taiwan supply chain is believed to diversity the company's production so that it can tackle the Coronavirus epidemic. It is said that the company is focused on mitigating the risk of raw materials supple as well as shipments in China.

    What We Think
     

    What We Think

    Going back by a few months, Apple launched the AirPods Pro, the latest generation wireless earphones in October 2019. And, the second-generation AirPods in March last year. Having said that, it looks like speculations regarding the Apple AirPods Pro Lite is not new and there are chances for the same to be launched anytime in the coming months.

    However, the reports regarding the wireless earphones should not be taken seriously as an official confirmation from Apple is awaited. Until then, we should take it with a grain of salt.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple news accessories
    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X