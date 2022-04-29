Apple HidrateSpark Pro STEEL Smart Water Bottle Costs A Whopping Rs. 6,100

ENGLISH

    |

    While Apple is known for making expensive smartphones, computers, and accessories, the company for the first time has launched a smart water bottle -- the Apple HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle. The Apple Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle is currently available only in the US and it costs $49.99 or a whopping Rs. 4,6000.

     
    Apple HidrateSpark Pro STEEL Water Bottle Costs A Whopping Rs. 6,100

    What Makes HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle Special?

    HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle, as the name suggests is a smart water bottle, which connects to your iPhone or iPad using Bluetooth. Users can install the HidrateSpark Smart Bottle app from the Apple App Store and can track water intake. Not just that, the bottle even reminds users to drink more water by blinking and sending a push notification to the iPhone.

    With all this water intake data, the HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle can compute this data and offers personal "water-intake" goals. The app can also use other health data from the Apple Health app to configure customized daily hydration goals. The HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle can hold up to 592ml of water and is made using BPA-free, food-safe Tritan and Polypropylene plastic materials.

    Apple HidrateSpark Pro STEEL Water Bottle Costs A Whopping Rs. 6,100

    What's even more interesting is the fact that you can find the lost or misplaced HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle using the "bottle's last connected location" feature on the app, ensuring you will rarely lose your expensive and smart water bottle. As the HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle uses Bluetooth, it uses a rechargeable battery, and it can last up to 10 to 14 days on a single charge.

    The HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle is available in green and black colors. The retail package of the HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle is a HidrateSpark PRO 24 oz or 700ml. Tritan plastic smart water bottle, Chug lid, Straw lid, Rechargeable battery, and Instruction manual. The HidrateSpark Pro Smart Bottle uses a vacuum insulated design, which keeps the water hot/cold for 24 hours.

     

    There Is A HidrateSpark Pro STEEL Smart Bottle

    Just like the Apple iPhones, there is a premium version of the HidrateSpark Pro Smart Bottle, and it is called HidrateSpark Pro STEEL Smart Bottle. The difference between the two is that the steel variant comes with a steel body and costs $79.99 or Rs. 6,100. The HidrateSpark Pro STELL Smart Bottle can hold 700ml of water, which is slightly more than the regular HidrateSpark Pro Smart Bottle.

    Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:42 [IST]
