Just In
- 38 min ago Amazon Daily Spin And Win Quiz Answers For April 28, 2022: Win Up To Rs. 50,000
- 49 min ago Vivo T1 44W, T1 Pro India Launch Set For May 4: Expected Pricing Around Rs. 15k
- 1 hr ago Realme GT 2 5G With Snapdragon 888 Goes On First Sale In India: Should You Buy?
- 1 hr ago Motorola Edge 30 Coming To India Soon: Here’s What To Expect
Don't Miss
- Finance India's Small Towns, Hotbeds Of Entrepreneurship: OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal
- Movies Avatar 2 Footage Released At CinemaCon 2022, James Cameron Unveils Film's Name- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- News Assam: PM lauds double-engine govt in 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ address
- Sports IPL 2022 Playoffs: Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, CSK, MI
- Automobiles Bajaj Trademarks ‘Pulsar Elan’ & ‘Pulsar Eleganz’: Could It Be Bajaj’s Upcoming Retro Motorcycles
- Lifestyle Very Few Recombinant Variants Of Coronavirus Have Been Found In India: INSACOG
- Education University Living Announces £5000 Global ‘Social Scholarship’ For Indian Students, Here’s How To Apply
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Apple’s Self Service Repair Now Available In the USA
Apple is finally offering tools and accessories required for self-servicing select iPhones in the US. Do note that, the company is currently offering parts and components for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and the newly launched 3rd Gen iPhone SE 2022 smartphones. As of now, there is no information if Apple will extend this program to the rest of the Apple iPhones.
What Is Apple Self-Service Repair?
Apple will provide spare parts and accessories required for repairing a smartphone to a user in the US. The company will provide components like battery, display, camera, and other spare parts for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and the iPhone SE 2022 to end-users. Along with the spare parts, the company will also provide a guide on how to repair these devices.
Until now, Apple restricted the availability of iPhone spare parts to Apple's first-party repair stores and certified repair stores. Now, anyone can buy tools directly from Apple to fix their iPhone and save some money, as the company is currently selling individual components.
It's Not Just About Hardware, It's Also About Software
Apple started locking most of the components to the motherboard a few years ago. This means that even if a user got hold of a genuine spare part, the device would still show some kind of error, as the new component does not match the data stored on the main logic chipset.
With Apple Self Service Repair, the company will now provide hardware components and then software tools to pair these components with an iPhone. On top of that, Apple will also give credit to users, who return the broken components to Apple upon receiving the new spare parts such as a battery, display, and camera module.
Should You Repair Your Own iPhone?
Although this looks like a major win for the right to repair community, there are still a lot of risks involved while replacing a spare part on an Apple iPhone, as they are pretty complex. Unless one knows what she/he is doing, it is best to get an iPhone repaired or serviced from an authorized store, as even a tiny mistake could permanently damage the iPhone.
Apple Self Service Repair Supported Models
Apple is currently offering spare parts and components for Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the 3rd Gen iPhone SE 2022. As of now, there is no information if Apple will also add older iPhone models like the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone X to the list of supported devices on the Apple Self Repair Service program.
Apple Self Service Repair Website
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999