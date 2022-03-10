Is The New iPhone SE 2022 Worth The Money? Features oi-Vivek

Apple officially launched the third iteration of the iPhone SE, powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. This is the same chipset that powers the more expensive iPhone 13 series of smartphones. With a starting price of Rs. 43,900, this is the most affordable 5G iPhone that one can buy in the country.

What about the rest of the things? Other than the processor, is the new iPhone SE can compete against the likes of the competition? Especially at around Rs. 40,000 price range? Here is our take on the value-for-money proposition of the new iPhone SE 2022, powered by the Apple A15 Bionic SoC.

Dated Design, Premium Build Quality

The new iPhone SE looks similar to the iPhone SE 2020 and even the iPhone 8, which was launched back in 2017. However, when it comes to the build quality, the new iPhone SE 2022 is still a gold standard, as it offers a metal frame with a glass sandwich design.

Not just that, the new iPhone SE is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, and the smartphone also offers wireless charging support. When it comes to design, the thick bezels on the iPhone SE 2022 reminds of Android smartphones from the 2015-16 era, where phones offered a 16:9 aspect ratio display.

Display Is The Worst Aspect Of the New iPhone SE 2022

If there is one major flaw in the new iPhone SE, it is the display. The 4.7-inch display on the iPhone SE offers a 720p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Due to the compact 16:9 aspect ratio, it is one of the most compact displays that one might find on a smartphone launched in 2022.

If you are into gaming and content consumption, you won't enjoy the display on the iPhone SE 2022. However, for users who just want a phone for basic tasks, the tiny display should do the job. Again, the display is protected by the Ceramic Shield, which the phone stronger, especially when compared to the previous generation iPhone.

Should You Get The New iPhone SE 2022?

If you are in the market, looking for an iPhone with a Touch ID and the latest hardware, then the new iPhone SE is probably a good pick. However, we recommend you consider a device like the iPhone 12 mini, which almost costs less than the iPhone SE during sales on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Going with the iPhone 12 mini instead of the new iPhone SE 2022 will get you a much more modern-looking iPhone with a dual-camera system, better water resistance rating, better display, and even Face ID. So, if you want a compact iPhone that costs around Rs. 40,000, the iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better option than the new iPhone SE 2022.

