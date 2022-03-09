New Apple iPhone SE 2022 Announced With 5G Support, A15 Bionic Chipset News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Peak Performance Event, Apple announced the launch of the long-awaited new iPhone SE, as expected. It is the latest version of the smaller iPhone that was launched back in 2020. The latest offering has been upgraded to use an Apple A15 Bionic chipset instead of the A13 Bionic in its predecessor and comes with 5G support as well.

The new Apple iPhone SE features a Ceramic Shield protection that was launched in the iPhone 12. It has an aluminum and glass design and comes with a single 12MP rear camera sensor. Also, there is an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

New Apple iPhone SE Price And Availability

The new Apple iPhone SE has been announced in Starlight, Midnight and Red color options. It has been launched in three storage configurations priced at Rs. 43,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs. 48,900 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 58,900 for the 256GB variant.

This new budget iPhone model will be up for pre-order in over 30 countries across the world including India from March 11. The shipping will debut from March 18.

Apple iPhone SE Specifications

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 has been launched with a compact 4.7-inch HD Retina IPS display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and a max brightness of 625 cd/m2. Under its hood, there is a hexa-core A15 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm process with a 16-core Neural Engine and 64-bit architecture.

Running iOS 15, the Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with dual-SIM support with the second SIM being an eSIM. It features a single 12MP wide-angle camera sensor at the rear with f/1.8 aperture, True Tone Flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, OIS, and slo-mo FHD 1080p videos at 240 fps. At the front, there is a 7MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and an FHD 1080p video recording.

The other aspects of the Apple iPhone SE 2022 include inbuilt stereo speakers, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 5G, LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, and GPS connectivity aspects. There is an inbuilt Li-ion battery with up to 15 hours of video playback. Also, the device measures 7.3 mm in thickness and weighs 144 grams.

Apple iPhone 13 Green Color Variant

Besides the unveiling of the new iPhone SE 2022, Apple has unveiled a new alpine green color variant of its latest iPhones in the iPhone 13 series. The new color option will join the existing pink, blue, starlight, midnight, and red color options of the iPhone 13 series and sierra blue, silver, gold and graphite color options of the iPhone 13 Pro series.

As per Apple, the new alpine green color iPhone 13 models have been created using several layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics that are applied across the surface. It is complemented by the surgical-grade stainless steel band and textured matte back glass.

The new alpine green iPhone 13 models are priced starting from Rs. 69,900, Rs. 79,000, Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,29,900 for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max respectively. This new color option will be available on pre-order from March 11 and will go on sale from March 18 in India.

Best Mobiles in India