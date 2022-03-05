iPhone 13 Imagined In Green Color: Concept Renders News oi-Vivek

While the Apple iPhone SE 3, powered by the A15 Bionic SoC might take the center stage during the "Peek Performance" Apple Event, the company is also speculated to launch new color variants for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. A few speculations are predicting that Apple might be teasing the new color variants of the iPhone 13 series on the Peek Performance Apple event invite.

Apple's first launch event in 2022 will happen on March 8, where the company is speculated to launch multiple devices, including the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen, New MacBook Air, and more. Similarly, the company is also expected to release the iOS 14.5 stable version and introduce features like Face ID with the mask to the general public.

iPhone 13 In Green

A concept creator named @apple_lab has now shared his version of the green-colored iPhone 13, which looks refreshing when compared to the already existing variants of the iPhone 13. He has used a dark version of green, which gives the iPhone 13 a premium yet stealth look.

Just like the existing models, the color of the frame matches the rest of the iPhone. Do note that, the back panel has a glossy finish, while the frame, which is made out of aluminum has a matte finish, just like the already available iPhone 13 modes in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (Product)RED.

We can expect both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini to get this new color variant. However, as of now, there is no confirmation or solid proof to support the same. Along with new iPhones, the company is almost confirmed to launch vibrant first-party cases for the entire lineup of the iPhone 13 series of smartphones, which includes iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The green-iPhone 13 will also carry a new wallpaper to match the overall aesthetics. In terms of pricing, the iPhone 13 will cost similar to the regular iPhone 13 and is expected to be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage. Hence, the base variant of the new iPhone 13 mini will cost Rs. 69,990, while the iPhone 13 will retail for Rs. 79,990.

