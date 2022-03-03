Peek Performance Apple Event On March 8: What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially shared the press invite for its upcoming event -- Peek Performance. During the Apple Peek Performance event, the company is expected to launch a lot of new products such as the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air Gen 5, and is even expected to launch new Macs in multiple color options.

The company has shared a colorful Apple logo with a concentric design, which is likely to be a hint towards various color options of the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 3. Hence, we expect the iPhone SE 3 might arrive at least in six colors, just like the Apple iPhone XR, which also came in six colors will be announced during Apple Event in March 2022.

There are two speculations when it comes to the design of the Apple iPhone SE 3. While some reports say that the iPhone SE 3 will look similar to the iPhone SE 2, the rest of the speculations predict that the iPhone SE 3 will have a modern design and will be based on the Apple iPhone XR, and will even offer Face ID.

Most Affordable 5G iPhone With MagSafe?

Two more features that are almost confirmed on the iPhone SE 3 are the support for 5G network and MagSafe wireless charging support. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic, the chip that powers the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. The device will offer 4GB RAM, and the base model might come with 64/128GB of internal storage.

As the iPhone SE 2 already had wireless charging, Apple is expected to upgrade the same to MagSafe wireless charging and is expected to offer up to 15W of wireless charging support. Just like every other modern smartphone, the iPhone SE 3 is also expected to offer IP67/IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with a price tag of $299, hence, the smartphone might cost less than Rs. 30,000 in India, at least for the base model. Similarly, the high-end variants with 256GB and 512GB internal storage might cost a bit more than the base model.

Peek Performance Apple Event: Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

The Apple iPad Air 5th Gen is also expected to be powered by the same A15 Bionic processor, the chip which also powers the latest iPad mini. In terms of design, the iPad Air 5th Gen is expected to look similar to the current iPad Air, and the new processor should make it ever so slightly powerful in terms of both CPU and GPU performance.

Peek Performance Apple Event: iOS 14.5 Release Expected

Apple is also expected to release iOS 14.5 update for the supported iPhones which offers features like Face ID with a mask on and universal control features. Do note that the Face ID with the mask on will only be available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones. The update should go live right after the peek performance event.

How To Watch Peek Performance Apple Event

Apple will be live-streaming the Peek Performance Apple event on its official website, YouTube, and on social media platforms like Twitter. The event will begin at 11:30 PM IST and is expected to last for at least 30 minutes, where, the company will announce its latest products during Apple launch event 2022.

