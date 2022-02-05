Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launch Date Tipped; iPad Air, New Mac To Launch Alongside News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is working on a range of new hardware, expected to launch in spring. We know that the Apple Spring event is scheduled to happen in the coming weeks, but there was no solid timeline for the same. Now, a new report revealed the launch date of the Apple Spring event, which will see the unveiling of the iPhone SE 2022.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launch Date Leaked

A report from Bloomberg has revealed the date for Apple's first event of 2022. The report says the Apple Spring event will be 'on or near' March 8. The tentative launch date syncs with previous reports and rumors, as well as Apple's tradition of hosting a Spring event in March. Plus, March 8 falls on a Tuesday, further keeping up with Apple's tradition.

Apple Spring Event: iPhone SE 2022 Launch

The upcoming Apple Spring 2022 event will see the launch of a couple of new Apple products, like always. One of the most anticipated hardware is the new iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022. This would once again be the most affordable iPhone from the brand. This time, Apple is said to bring in 5G support, improved cameras, and a faster processor.

That said, the Bloomberg report says Apple will once again retain the dated design on the new iPhone SE 2022. This means, we might still see the Touch ID, although, none of this is confirmed yet. Apart from the iPhone SE 2022 launch, Apple will reportedly bring in the upgraded iPad Air.

Looking back, the iPad Air was last updated back in 2020. Apple is reportedly bringing in a 5G modem, a faster processor, and other upgrades to the iPad Air 2022. More importantly, Apple is also working on a new range of Mac devices with a major upgrade being the switch to Apple Silicon chipsets. The updated Mac with the Apple processor is said to launch at the Apple Spring 2022 event.

And like always, the Apple Spring event will also see the debut of new iOS and macOS. Here, one can expect the iOS 15 and the macOS Monetary launch. The new iOS 15 is tipped to bring in better features like unlocking the iPhone even with the mask on. We'll know more in the coming days.

