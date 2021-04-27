Apple Rolls Out iOS 14.5 Update: Check Out Top Features And Eligible Devices News oi-Vivek

Apple has released yet another incremental iOS 14-based software update for select iPhones. It is expected to be the last major software update for iOS 14. Besides new features like support for AirTags, the iOS 14.5 update also introduces some new privacy-centric features, making it a must-install update for every iPhone user.

For the iPhone 12 Pro, the update is around 1.2GB, which is pretty heavy in size. So, make sure that your iPhone is fully charged before initiating the update process for a seamless iOS 14.5 update experience.

Unlocking Your iPhone Even With A Mask

One of the salient features of iOS 14.5 is that users can now unlock a modern iPhone with the Face ID system without opening their masks. However, to achieve the same, one has to have an Apple Watch running on watchOS 7.4 or a newer operating system.

To enable unlock with the Apple Watch feature, install iOS 14.5 on your iPhone and watchOS 7.4 on your Apple Watch, and then enable this feature from the settings menu. Apple Watch will then be considered as an alternative authentication method. When you try to unlock the iPhone, if it detects a mask, then the Apple Watch can authenticate and unlock the iPhone without removing the mask.

App Tracking Transparency

iOS 14.5 is also an important feature for privacy-conscious users, as it introduces a new feature, which allows users to enable or disable access to advertising identification. Now, you can either enable or disable apps and websites that access your advertising identification, offering a higher level of user privacy.

AirTags Support

With iOS 14.5, you can now configure Apple AirTags, which allows users to track keychain, bag, pets, and more. Apple recently launched the AirTags, and the same is now accessible to users with iPhones running on iOS 14.5 or the newer operating system.

Dual-SIM 5G Support

If you live in a region, where you have access to a 5G network, then you can now use two 5G SIM cards at the same time, which was limited to a single SIM till date. This means, with the iPhone 12 series of smartphones, one can now use two 5G/4G or a 5G and a 4G SIM card at the same time.

Setting Preferred Music Service

iOS 14.5 allows users to change the default music streaming service from Apple Music to other music streaming services like Spotify, offering more control over the default music streaming apps.

iOS 14.5 Supported Devices

The iOS 14.5 update will be available for all the iPhones that support iOS 14. Here is the list of iPhones that support iOS 14.5, which includes the newly launched iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 6s Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone SE (1st generation)

Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Apple iPod touch (7th generation)

