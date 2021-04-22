Apple iOS 14.5 Update Expected Next Week; ATT Support, New Emojis Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is gearing up to rollout the latest iOS update along with the iPadOS update. Starting next week, iPhone and iPad users can download and install the new iOS 14.5 and the iPadOS 14.5. The recent Apple Spring Event introduced several new gadgets like the iPad Pro, AirTags, and so on along with an official announcement of the iOS update.

Apple iOS 14.5 Update Release Details

Particularly, Apple announced the iOS 14.5 update rollout when it introduced the AirTags. "These software updates will be available starting next week," the Apple spokesperson said at the Spring Loaded event. The update is expected to be global, which means iPad and iPhone users in India can expect to see an update notification starting next week.

To manually check for the latest update on your iPhone, open the Settings app > General > Software Update. If there is an update, you can find it here. You can also select Automatic Updates, which will automatically download and install whenever there is a new update.

Apple iOS 14.5 Update: What To Expect

Apple has been releasing multiple beta updates for developers and public testers for the iOS 14.5 update for a while now. This has given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming iOS update. For one, the much-talked-about App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature will be released in iOS 14.5.

To note, the Apple App Tracking Transparency (ATT) aims to give users more control over their personal data. Ever since the feature was announced, companies like Facebook and several advertisers have not been happy with it. Apart from this, the iOS 14.5 update is also expected to bring in new emojis with more skin tones from the Unicode Consortium 13.1.

Additionally, the iOS 14.5 update is also said to bring in new updates to the Apple Music app. Apple is rumored to include new slide gestures where users can add a song to the queue or even add it to the Library with simple gestures. Additionally, we might also get new options to unlock the iPhone via the Apple Watch, at least for devices that support Face ID.

Best Mobiles in India