iPhone SE With A15 Bionic, Mac Studio With M1 Ultra SoC Launched At Peek Performance Event
Update: Apple has officially wrapped off the Peek Performance launch event, where, the company has launched a lot of new products, including the new gree color option for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. Similarly, the company also launched the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, powered by the same A15 Bionic. The base model of the new iPhone SE 3rd Gen costs Rs. 43,900 in India and offers 64GB of internal storage.
Apple has also introduced the new iPad Air, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor with 64/256GB of internal storage. The base model of the iPad Air with M1 costs Rs. 54,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 68,900 for the cellular model.
The highlight of the event was the announcement of the Mac Studio, a new desktop computer, powered by either the M1 Ultra or the M1 Max chip with up to 128GB RAM, 20 core CPU, and more. Along with the Mac Studio, the company has also launched the Mac Studio display, powered by the A13 Bionic Processor.
We are just a few minutes away from Apple's first launch event of the year -- the Peek performance apple event, where, the company is speculated to showcase new products. The company is expected to launch an affordable iPhone SE 3rd Gen with 5G support, improved iPad Air, New MacBooks, and more.
The event will kickstart at 11:30 PM IST and will be live-streamed across social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and even on the Apple official website. Stay tuned to this post to get the live and latest updates on everything that Apple will launch today at the "Peek Performance" launch event, produced at the Apple Park.
