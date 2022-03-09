iPhone SE With A15 Bionic, Mac Studio With M1 Ultra SoC Launched At Peek Performance Event News oi-Vivek

Update: Apple has officially wrapped off the Peek Performance launch event, where, the company has launched a lot of new products, including the new gree color option for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. Similarly, the company also launched the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, powered by the same A15 Bionic. The base model of the new iPhone SE 3rd Gen costs Rs. 43,900 in India and offers 64GB of internal storage.

Apple has also introduced the new iPad Air, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor with 64/256GB of internal storage. The base model of the iPad Air with M1 costs Rs. 54,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 68,900 for the cellular model.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the Mac Studio, a new desktop computer, powered by either the M1 Ultra or the M1 Max chip with up to 128GB RAM, 20 core CPU, and more. Along with the Mac Studio, the company has also launched the Mac Studio display, powered by the A13 Bionic Processor.

We are just a few minutes away from Apple's first launch event of the year -- the Peek performance apple event, where, the company is speculated to showcase new products. The company is expected to launch an affordable iPhone SE 3rd Gen with 5G support, improved iPad Air, New MacBooks, and more.

The event will kickstart at 11:30 PM IST and will be live-streamed across social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and even on the Apple official website. Stay tuned to this post to get the live and latest updates on everything that Apple will launch today at the "Peek Performance" launch event, produced at the Apple Park.

Auto Refresh Feeds They also teases about the new Mac Pro, which is expected to be announced during the upcoming WWDC 2022 Mac Studio with M1 Max starts at 99 and the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra starts at 99 Mac Studio display will also work with MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. Mac Studio display is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic SoC, the chip that powers the iPhone 11 series of smartphones Mac Studio display has a 27-inch screen with 600nits of brightness and P3 color support Mac Studio comes in M1 Max or M1 Ultra processors The Mac Studio is being marketed as a PC for professional users for photo and video editing Mac Studio can stream up to 18 streams of 8K videos at the same time M1 Ultra comes with up to 128GB of unified memory and the SSD can go up to 8TB Mac Studio is more powerful than the Max Pro with 16 core CPU and Radeon Pro graphics card Mac Studio has an HDMI port, SD card slot, and even an RJ45 ethernet jack Apple launches Mac Studio and the Mac Studio display new Mac Studio, powered by the Apple M1 Ultra is here M1 Ultra GPU can match the performance of the RTX 3060 Ti Apple M1 Ultra offers up to 128GB of unified memory and it comes with 20 core CPU with 16 high-performance cores and four efficient cores Apple M1 Ultra uses ultra fusion to join two dies together Apple M1 Ultra is here, the most powerful Apple Silicon ever The base model of the iPhone SE 3rd Gen with 64GB will cost Rs. 43,900 in India. The new iPad Air comes in five colors and will be available with a starting price of 9 with 64GB and 256GB storage options iPad Air 5th gen also supports 2nd Gen Apple Pencil iPad Air also comes with a 12MP primary camera with support for center stage technology iPad Air now offers 500nits of brightness The new iPad Air 5th Gen is here and as speculated it is powered by the Apple Silicon M1 chip, which also powers the iPad Pro iPhone SE 3rd gen does not include a charger in the box and the base model of the iPhone SE 3 costs 9 iPhone 13 SE is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. iPhone SE 3 will be available in three colors, red, black, and white. iPhone SE 3rd gen offers both improved CPU and GPU performance iPhone SE 3rd is indeed powered by the new A15 Bionic SoC. New Green colored iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will be available from March 18 iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will be available in green colors Something about a new iPhone, finally. Is this the new iPhone SE 3 with support for the 5G network? Friday Night Baseball coming to Apple TV+ Along with shows, Apple will also release more original films in the coming days. A lot of new shows are coming to Apple TV+ soon The event has begun and Tim Cook is on the stage. We are just two minutes away from the Peek Performance launch event. What are the products that you think Apple will launch?

