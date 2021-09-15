Apple A15 Bionic Explained: Most Powerful Yet Efficient Mobile Processor News oi-Vivek

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. In this series, the company has launched the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. One common feature amongst all four models is the fact that they are powered by the same A15 Bionic processor and here is everything you need to know about the same.

Just like the Apple A14 Bionic, the A15 Bionic is also based on the 5nm fabrication and is manufactured by TSMC. The A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four efficient CPU cores. Hence, we could expect some great single-core and multi-core performance on the devices powered by the A15 Bionic processor.

The Apple A15 Bionic has a whopping 15 billion transistors and is capable of doing 15.8 billion operations per second. The A15 Bionic on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to have a 5-core GPU, which is said to be the most powerful mobile GPU ever. As per the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini are concerned, they have a four-core GPU.

Apple has also confirmed that the A15 Bionic is 50 percent faster when comes to CPU performance and 30 percent faster when compared to GPU performance. Despite being more powerful, Apple has made some improvements in the architecture, where the A15 Bionic is not just better than the A14 Bionic in terms of performance but is it also a power-efficient processor.

Hence, Apple is claiming better battery life on the iPhone 13 series when compared to the iPhone 12 series. If you want to buy the most affordable iPhone with the A15 Bionic, then you should get the iPhone 13 mini, which now costs Rs. 69,900 in India for the 128GB variant. You can also get the iPad mini 6, for just Rs. 46,900 which also has a five-core GPU just like the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Additional Apple A15 Bionic Features

The A15 Bionic also comes with a new video encoder and a new video decoder. Besides, it packs a new display engine, which should help to drive the 120Hz display on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The A15 Bionic has a new ISP, which should improve the overall camera experience on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

When it comes to cache, the A15 Bionic has twice the amount of cache as the A14 Bionic. Hence, the overall specs sheet of the A15 Bionic sounds pretty interesting and is likely to go head-to-head with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC.

Apple A15 Bionic Specifications

CPU: 6 Core (2 High Performance + 4 Efficient Cores)

GPU: 4/5 (4 On iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, 5 on iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max)

Neural Engine: 16 Cores

Fabrication: 5nm

Number Of Transistors: 15 Billion

