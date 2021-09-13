Apple iPhone 13 Series: Everything We Know So Far Features oi-Vivek

We are just a couple of hours away from the unveiling of the next generation of Apple smartphones -- the iPhone 13 series. As of now, it is pretty evident that the company will launch at least four models in this series -- the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Max Pro On September 14, at 10:30 PM IST.

When it comes to design and aesthetics, the iPhone 13 family of smartphones are expected to look similar to the iPhone 12 series. Do note that, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to look similar to the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 are expected to have a horizontal camera setup.

Apple iPhone 13 Display

As one can expect, the iPhone 13 mini will have a smaller 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will have an identical 6.1-inch display. Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a massive 6.7-inch screen. Apple is likely to use an OLED panel with LTPO technology, which is capable of smartly changing the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

All four devices will have a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio, as these devices will have a smaller notch, which is a major change, as the size of the notch has not changed since the launch of the iPhone X. For the first time ever, the iPhone 13 series of smartphones are expected to offer always-on-display, which has been teased on the California Streaming launch event invite.

Apple iPhone 13 Performance

The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor, which is touted to offer better graphics performance when compared to the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Besides, these devices are also expected to be a bit more power-efficient, as the A15 Bionic is likely to be based on the 4nm fabrication from TSMC.

Apple iPhone 13 Storage

The Apple iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage. When it comes to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple is likely to offer these devices with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage. Which makes the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max the first set of iPhones to offer 1TB of internal storage.

Apple iPhone 13 RAM

Just like the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 are expected to ship with 4GB RAM. Coming to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, these devices are expected to offer 6GB of RAM. The additional amount of RAM should enable a better photography experience on the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max, which should act as a memory buffer for shooting high-resolution pictures and videos.

Apple iPhone 13 Camera

The Apple iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 will have a dual-camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a triple camera setup with an additional 12MP telephoto lens. All four smartphones will have a 12MP selfie camera along with a couple of sensors to assist the Face ID.

All four models are expected to come with bigger camera sensors, which should improve low-light photography and are said to offer features like astrophotography. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to offer RAW video capturing capability.

Apple iPhone 13 Battery

The iPhone 13 series of smartphones are set to be on the thicker side when compared to the iPhone 12 series. This hints towards bigger batteries. According to the certification listings, the iPhone 13 mini will have a 2,406 mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a massive 4,352 mAh battery, which is the biggest battery that we have seen on the iPhone.

All four iPhones are expected to support 25W fast charging. Do note that, these devices are unlikely to ship with a charger and you might have to buy one. The iPhone 13 series of smartphones are also expected to come with an improved MagSafe charging technology with faster wireless charging and a better magnetic connection.

Apple iPhone 13 IP Rating

Just like the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series will also be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. All four devices will have a lightning port for charging and data syncing and the devices will also ship with a USB Type-C lightning cable in the box.

How To Watch California Streaming Apple iPhone 13 Launch Event

The California Streaming Apple iPhone 13 launch event will commence at 10:30 PM IST on September 14 and will be live-streamed via YouTube, the Apple website, and other social media platforms. You can also catch the live updates at Gizbot.

Along with the iPhone 13 series, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 7, and iPads. If you are waiting for the new MacBooks, you might have to wait for a few more weeks, as Apple is likely to hold a special launch event for the upcoming MacBooks with M1X or M2 Silicon.

Best Mobiles in India