iPhone 13 Features Roundup: No In-Display Touch ID But Something Better Incoming

iPhone 13 series launch is right around the corner and Apple fans are eager to explore what the upcoming flagships will offer. The rumor mill has been churning out features tipped on the iPhone 13 series, which could be the last to offer the Mini model. Let's check out what the Apple iPhone 13 phones have in store for their fanatics.

iPhone 13 Design: No In-Display Touch ID

The next-gen series is tipped to include the iPhone 13 base model, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, just like the iPhone 12 series. The upcoming iPhone 13's notch size is said to be reduced. Apple is tipped to introduce the ProMotion 120Hz LTPO displays, at least for the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max models.

There were also reports of bringing in an in-display fingerprint scanner or embedding the sensor with the power button. Apple has reportedly been working on bringing back the Touch ID ever since it removed it with the launch of the iPhone X. Having both the Touch ID and the Face ID would enhance the security as well as make it easy to unlock the phone while wearing a mask.

iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Chipset

The iPhone 13 series is tipped to draw power from the next-gen A15 Bionic chipset based on a 5nm+ architecture. While the performance of the chipset is still under wraps, it's expected to boost the efficiency and the speed of the iPhone models. Also, the Snapdragon X60 third-gen 5G modems are said to be placed on the iPhone 13 lineup.

The upgraded 5G modem will allow the iPhone 13 phones to aggregate data from mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously for improved speeds and coverage. Also, the iPhone 13 series is said to support Wi-Fi 6E, which offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 extended into the 6GHz band.

iPhone 13 Camera Upgrades

The cameras on the iPhone 13 models are going to get a big boost, at least several reports point. Several leaked images suggest the cameras on the iPhone 13 will be much bigger than its predecessor. Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the ultra-wide cameras will be improved. Also, the Apple ProRAW feature could arrive in all the models, including the Mini.

iPhone 13 No Cables, Only MagSafe Support

Apple introduced the MagSafe charging mechanism with the iPhone 12 launch. Once again, Apple won't be shipping the charger with the box. Instead, Apple will further be pushing for the MagSafe wireless charging mechanism with the iPhone 13 and its bigger batteries. However, the MagSafe introduced last year only supports 15W charging. This time, we might even see data transfer using the MagSafe feature, which might appear even on MacBooks.

iPhone 13 Price, Launch In India

The iPhone 13 lineup will likely launch in September, just like always. There were reports of a delay due to the chip shortage, however, several reports confirm that the iPhone 13 series will debut in September.

Presently, the iPhone 12 starts from Rs. 69,900 so we can expect the iPhone 13 to be around the same price. Apple might also push for higher storage variants, up to 1TB on the Pro Max model. Apple might also introduce a new color variant for the phones. However, these are mere speculations for now and should be taken with a grain of salt.

