iPhone 13 Expected To Have Similar Price Tag As iPhone 12: How Much It Will Cost?

Apple iPhone 13 has been on the rumor mill for several days. The next-gen iPhone 13 series is said to get a slew of upgrades including processor, battery, and so on. However, the new development suggests the price of the upcoming iPhone 13 will be similar to the iPhone 12.

Besides, the iPhone 13 series is also believed to include four models as the previous-gen - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As of now, there is no official word regarding the launch date. But it is expected to arrive next month.

iPhone 13 Expected Price

A report by market research firm TrendForce claimed that the upcoming iPhone 13 series will come with a similar price tag as the iPhone 12 series. However, the exact price has not been revealed yet.

Considering the report, we expect the iPhone 13 will start at around Rs. 79,000, while the iPhone 13 Mini will be priced at around Rs. 69,000. We will request our readers to take this with a pinch of salt until official info comes out.

iPhone 13: What To Expect?

A report by ZDNet revealed the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 series. Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro is said to come with 3,095 mAh battery units, up from the 2,815 mAh, while the iPhone 13 Mini will get a 2,227 mAh battery, up from the 2,406 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Mini. Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max might pack a 4,352 mAh battery, in contrast to a 3,687 mAh battery capacity on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Moreover, the next-gen iPhone 13 series is also rumored to get a huge upgrade in terms of display. If the rumors turn out to be true, you will get LTPO display technology along with a 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 13 series.

Besides, the iPhone 13 series are also said to sport a smaller notch compared to the previous-gen iPhones. Apart from this, the iPhone 13 series are rumored to come with 25W charging support, new chip, and camera upgrades as well.

Worth Waiting?

If the rumors are to be believed, one will get the next-gen iPhone 13 at the same price as iPhone 12. And you can get a new chip, bigger battery along with fast charging capacities, and a higher refresh rate. All in all, it can be worth waiting for.

