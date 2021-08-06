iPhone 13 Models To Have Bigger Batteries; How Long Will They Last? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 13 series are the talk of the town as the upcoming flagship series are tipped to pack several upgrades, including the next-gen processor. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 13 smartphones will reportedly pack bigger batteries when compared to its predecessors. At least, a new report claims so.

iPhone 13 Series To Have Bigger Batteries

Talks of a bigger battery on the iPhone 13 have been around for a while. The iPhone models have comparatively less battery capacity when compared with their Android counterparts. A new report by ZDNet reveals that the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have bigger batteries than the iPhone 12 series.

Moreover, the report has revealed the battery capacity of the three models. The report says the iPhone 13 Pro Max will get its juice from a 4,352 mAh battery, making it the biggest battery backup on an iPhone ever. Comparatively, the iPhone 12 Pro Max got a 3,687 mAh battery.

The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 base model will reportedly have a 3,095 mAh battery, up from the 2,815 mAh capacity on the iPhone 12 models. Lastly, the iPhone 13 Mini is said to pack a 2,227 mAh battery, which is quite bigger than the 2,406 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone 13 With Bigger Batteries: How Long Will They Last?

As noted, the battery capacity on the iPhone has been comparatively less. However, complaints against battery outages have been significantly less. That's because of the optimization of the Bionic A chipsets under the hood. Reports suggest the upcoming A15 processor for the iPhone 13 models will further increase the battery life by roughly 20 percent.

This surely makes the iPhone 13 pack one of the best battery backups on any iPhone so far. If your iPhone is lasting up to a day on a single charge, then the latest iPhone 13 models could last a tad bit longer or drain out a bit slower.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly looking for smaller components for its future devices. This gives designers more space to boost the battery backup on Apple products, including the iPad and Mac lineup.

