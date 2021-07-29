Apple iPhone 13 Series Officially Confirmed To Have Supply Issues: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 13 series are among the most discussed topics in the tech world. We've seen leaks and rumors regarding possible designs on the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Surprisingly, Apple's chief financial officer Luca Maestri has now given substantial information regarding the iPhone 13 series. For one, Maestri warns Apple fans of a possible shortage of iPhone and iPad units in the future.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Could Face Shortage

The information came right after announcing Apple's record-breaking Q3 financial results. Soon after, the financial officer explained that Apple products will be badly affected moving forward due to the global chip shortage and a couple of other factors.

"We expect supply constraints during the September quarter to be greater than what we experienced during the June quarter. The constraints will primarily impact iPhone and iPad," Maestri explained. To note, September is where Apple launches its new products, namely the next iPhone series.

So far, the development of the iPhone 13 series has been ahead of schedule where Apple ordered more than 100 million A15 Bionic chipsets. However, Maestri's official statement comes as contradictory to the demand and supply of the new chipsets and the iPhone units itself.

Apple iPhone 13 Launch: What To Expect?

The global chip shortage has affected graphic cards, gaming consoles, and even carmakers. For instance, getting the PS5 or the Xbox Series X is surely one of the most demanding tasks one will have to go through. So far, Apple has steadily maintained a demand-supply ratio. Apple has also expected strong growth for the September quarter.

However, those looking to buy a new iPhone 13 might be in for a strong competition. Moreover, the iPhone 13 is tipped to have several upgrades, especially in the camera department. Increased rear cameras, improved image stabilization, 120Hz ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models, and more have been tipped.

Plus, the iPhone 13 series will draw its power from the better and improved A15 Bionic chip with next-gen 5G support. Reports suggest the series will include the base model iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. But now, getting hold of either of these models when it debuts seems to be a big question.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India