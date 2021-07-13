Apple To Release iPhone 13 Pro Max In Pearl, Sunset Gold Colors; Upgrades To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple has generally limited the iPhone models to black, silver, and gold color options. Recently, Apple has been experimenting with colors like the Pacific Blue color model we saw on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max or the Midnight Green on the iPhone 11 Pro. Now, the iPhone 13 could be getting Pearl and Sunset color options.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Pearl, Sunset Gold Colors

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 13 series, which is said to include the iPhone 13 Mini, base model, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Apart from the traditional black and gold color models, the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max models could get Pearl and Sunset color options.

The images come from tipster Apple Tomorrow (@Apple_Tomorrow), who took to Twitter to allegedly reveal the iPhone 13 Pro Max model in four colors. The overall design looks largely similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, including the camera module. Of course, Apple hasn't officially confirmed the new colors!

The tipster says the iPhone 13 Pro Max will launch in Matte Black, Rose, Sunset Gold, and Pearl colors. The Pearl color options look quite similar to the silver color rear panels we've seen. The Sunset Gold, on the other hand, looks like a darker shade of the Rose Gold found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Introducing iPhone 13 Pro Max!

With a new MASSIVE camera bump and 4 beautiful new colours!

- Sunset Gold

- Matte Black

- Rosé

- Pearl



What do you think?

RT! pic.twitter.com/i1ZoAhOZi5 — Apple Tomorrow (@Apple_Tomorrow) July 12, 2021

Apple iPhone 13 Series Launch: New Upgrades

So far, we've been hearing a couple of inside leaks about the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Reports suggest the iPhone 13 series will be the last to include the Mini model, after which Apple will discontinue the series. A lot of leaks point to the upgrade in the design aspect of the iPhone 13 series, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here, the camera modules on the iPhone 13 Pro Max look largely similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. one can spot the tiny flash module and the LiDAR sensor, just like the one on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the camera lenses are said to be larger than the previous generation. The overall cameras on all iPhone 13 phones could be larger than its predecessor.

