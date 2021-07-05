Apple To Introduce Improved MagSafe On iPhone 13: MagSafe 2.0 Incoming? News oi-Vivek

Apple started to offer wireless charging starting from the iPhone 8 series of smartphones. The company gave this technology a boost on the iPhone 12 series of smartphones by adding support for fast charging and magnetic pairing. Now, the latest speculation suggests that the MagSafe might get a lot better on the upcoming iPhone 13 series.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the iPhone 13 series will have a thicker magnetic coil along with stronger magnets, which hints that the iPhone 13 might offer faster wireless charging with stronger holding force when compared to the iPhone 12 series.

Will It Be Backward Compatible?

If this is indeed true, the company might also launch a new MagSafe charger along with the iPhone 13 and it is expected to work seamlessly with the iPhone 12 series as well. However, due to hardware limitations, the charging speed and the holding force might be similar to the current generation MagSafe.

The current generation of iPhones with MagSafe works well with MagSafe chargers when they are naked or with a MagSafe case. However, they do lose a bit of magnetic force when they are used with a non-MagSafe certified case. This could no more be an issue on the iPhone 13 smartphones, as they will have stronger magnets.

We expect all the iterations of the iPhone 13 to feature this improved MagSafe technology, which makes it interesting, especially for those who use the wireless charging capability. It will also be backward compatible, hence, one can use any Qi-certified wireless charger to recharge these devices.

What About Reverse Wireless Charging?

We don't think Apple will introduce reverse wireless charging, as iPhones are known for having smaller batteries. A phone with reverse wireless charging and a small battery won't go well, as wireless charging also involves in power loss, which could kill the battery on the iPhone much quickly.

Unlike last year, where, Apple delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 12S or the iPhone 13 in the month of September and we get to see all these features in action in just a few more months.

