Top Four Must-Have Third-Party Accessories For iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, And iPad Pro Features oi-Vivek

I recently bought an 8th Gen iPad, powered by the Apple A12 Bionic processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. This model currently retails for Rs. 29,990. This is the latest and the most affordable iPad from Apple with a huge selection of third-party accessories.

If you own the 8th Gen (even the 7th Gen) and planning to get the most out of this iPad, then here are the top five accessories to consider. Do note that the price of these accessories might vary, and it is always best to keep a tab on Amazon to get these products for a cheaper price. Do note that, all these accessories work with iPad Mini, iPad Air, and the iPad Pro as well.

Robustrion Smart Trifold Hard Back Flip Stand Case Cover

Though the 8th Gen iPad comes with a metal unibody design, it is recommended to use a case to protect the pristine condition of the iPad. The Robustrion Smart Trifold Hard Back Flip Stand Case Cover is one of the best smart cases (yes, a smart case) that just costs around Rs. 600 can protect the iPad from normal wear and tear. Again, you might have to choose a different size for the iPad Air, iPad Mini, And iPad Pro.

M.G.R.J Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The 8th Gen iPad uses tempered glass protection. However, over time, the glass will attract scratches even with normal use. The M.G.R.J Tempered Glass Screen Protector is one such tempered screen guard for the 8th Gen iPad, which can be used to protect the iPad. This product costs Rs. 299, making it an affordable option. Make sure to choose the right model, depending on the iPad screen size.

Logitech M337 Wireless Mouse

The 8th Gen iPad also supports mouse input, and the Logitech M337 is one of the best Bluetooth wireless mice that one can use with the iPad. This product costs Rs. 1,895, which makes it a slightly expensive product. However, it does offer a premium build quality and should last for an extended period.

Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

Though you can use the digital keyboard on the iPad, it is best to get an external keyboard if you type a lot on the iPad. The Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is one such keyboard that can be used with Android, iOS, iPad, macOS, and Windows OS. The keyboard also has a slot, which allows users to use the keyboard as a docking station.

