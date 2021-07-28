Apple iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 9th Gen Features Leaked; Expected Specs, Launch Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is gearing up the Fall event, which will bring out the new iPhone 13 models. At the same time, the company is said to be working on multiple iPad models. A new leak reveals three iPad models and their features, although, it doesn't reveal a specific launch timeline. If the report is true, we can expect to see a new iPad Air, iPad Mini 6, and a base model iPad.

New Apple iPad Models Tipped

The report comes from a Japanese blog Mac Otakara, which has revealed a couple of in-depth details. Here, the iPad base model is the 9th-generation device and the iPad Air is the 5th-generation device, based on a build of the iPad Pro 11-inch. Lastly, the iPad Mini 6 is also tipped to debut alongside.

Particularly, the iPad Air is said to flaunt a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a side-mounted Touch ID support. This model could also include dual-rear cameras with an ultra-wide lens and a wide-angle shooter. For all we know, Apple might include a LiDAR sensor on the iPad Air fifth generation. The A15 Bionic chipset and four speaks with 5G NR mmWave are also tipped for the alleged iPad Air.

New iPad, iPad Mini 6 Leaked

Additionally, the alleged iPad 9th-generation model and the iPad Mini 6 will reportedly not have many upgrades to its design. Moreover, both tablets are said to draw power from the A14 Bionic chipset, the same that powers the iPhone 12 series. The leak further suggests both the iPad and the iPad Mini series won't see many design changes until 2022.

Looking back, Apple brought out the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model along with the 11-inch model. However, only the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro got the revamped mini-LED display. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests more iPad Pro models could get the mini-LED display in 2022, but it's speculation for now.

The features of the alleged iPad Mini 6, iPad Air, and the new iPad models are mere rumors for now. The launch timeline is also under wraps. If these reports are true, we could expect to see the new iPad models later this year or early 2022.

