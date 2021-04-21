Apple iPad Pro With ProMotion Display, M1 Chipset Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Spring Loaded 2021 event witnessed the launch of several new gadgets. The latest here is the iPad Pro models with the M1 processor, which claim to offer 75 times faster CPU performance and 1,500 times faster graphics performance. Plus, the new iPad Pro models pack upgraded features like ProMotion displays, 5G support, and Xbox and PS5 support.

Apple iPad Pro Pricing, Availability

To note, Apple has announced multiple models of the iPad Pro. The 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model starts at USD 799 (around Rs. 60,300), followed by the Wi-Fi + Celluar model, which starts at USD 999 (around Rs. 75,400). There is also the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi model, which starts from USD 1,099 (approximately Rs. 82,900) and the Wi-Fi + Celluar model starts at USD 1,299 (roughly Rs. 98,000).

The iPad Pro models will open for pre-orders starting April 30 in 31 countries, including India. The open sale will begin in the second half of May. Particularly in India, the iPad Pro 11-inch model will start from Rs. 71,900 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and Rs. 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Celluar model.

Also, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only model will cost Rs. 99,900 for the 128GB model and Rs. 113,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new iPad Pro series will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB models. The iPad Pro models are available in Space Grey and silver color options.

Apple iPad Pro Features

There are a couple of differences between the iPad Pro models. The premium 12.9-inch iPad Pro flaunts a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display packed with 2732 x 2048 pixels resolution and ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. The 11-inch iPad Pro model also flaunts a Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support.

The cameras on the iPad Pro include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens in the wide notch upfront. At the rear, there are dual cameras, packed with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The sensors also include Smart HDR 3 supported by the ISP and Neural Engine in the M1 processor.

Apple iPad Pro Specifications

Going under the hood, the iPad Pro models feature 5G support with an e-SIM card in India. The iPad Pro draws power from the M1 chip paired with up to 16GB RAM. There is also a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt, USB 4, HDR, and Dolby Vision support. There is also Pro Display XDR at 6K resolution for enhanced visuals.

Other features include a four-speaker setup with studio-quality microphones for audio. The new Apple iPad Pro models also support Magic Keyboard and the second-gen Apple Pencil. Apple is also shipping the with a 20W USB Type-C power adapter.

Apple iPad Pro: Should You Buy?

The all-new, upgraded iPad Pro promises a lot of new features. If you're into creating content or require a large screen for editing, then the new iPad Pro 2021 makes a good choice. Of course, it's expensive and one might find much more affordable options. However, features like ProDisplay, 6K visual support, and so on are key highlights of the iPad Pro, making it a worthy buy.

Best Mobiles in India