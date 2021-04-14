Just In
Apple Spring Loaded 2021 Event Scheduled For April 20: iPad Pro, AirTag Expected
Apple is all set to bring in a new batch of gadgets. The iPhone-maker has announced the Apple Spring Loaded 2021 event, which will once again be an online-only event like last year. Like always, Apple has shared a cryptic message as part of the invite to the media, without revealing much about the upcoming event.
Apple Spring Event 2021 Details
The Apple Spring Event 2021 is scheduled for April 20 at 10 AM PT (around 10 PM IST). The event will be live-streamed on Apple's website from its Cupertino campus. Curious enough, Apple's voice assistant Siri has been redirecting users to the company website when asked anything about Apple's new products for the past week now.
Further, when reporters asked Siri about the new iPhone models, Siri responded with a message that said: "the special event is on Tuesday, April 20th at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com". And now, Apple has officially announced the date and key details about the Spring Loaded event.
Apple Spring Event 2021: What To Expect
Typically, Apple brings in a host of new hardware in March, just before rolling out the latest version of the iOS software at the annual developer's conference a few months later. However, the company is facing a couple of delays and is hosting the event in April. If things go according to plan, the Apple WWDC in June will bring in the new batch of iPhone and other gadgets.
Among these gadgets is the iPad Pro 2021 model, which is tipped to include several new upgrades. However, don't expect many changes in terms of design on the iPad Pro models. That said, Apple is rumored to launch an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch tablet, which could also include the first mini LED display.
There have also been reports of the Apple AirTags, a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you keep a track of your things via the Find My apps. Additionally, Apple is tipped to bring in an upgrade to the MacBook series. With the launch just a week away, we'll know more soon.
