Apple iPad 9th Gen Expected To Launch In April With Major Design Overhaul News oi-Vivek

If everything goes as expected, Apple is likely to showcase the next-generation iPads in April, where, the company is likely to launch the next-gen iPad Pro and the 9th Gen iPad.

With the upcoming iPads, the company is likely to streamline the design and features of the iPad. As expected, the next iPad Pro will come with the best hardware and design that Apple has to offer. As per the 9th gen iPad, it is likely to mimic the iPad Air 4th Gen with a hardware downgrade.

When it comes to the 9th Gen iPad, it is likely to receive a major design overhaul and is likely to mimic the iPad Air 4th Gen. In terms of looks and design, the 9th Gen iPad is likely to remain identical to the iPad Air 4th Gen with a slightly downgraded hardware.

The current or the 8th Gen iPad is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic, whereas the 9th Gen iPad is likely to be powered by the Apple A13 Bionic, the same processor that powers the iPhone 11 series of smartphones. Just like the latest iPad Air, the 9th Gen iPad is expected to come with a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing and will have a stereo speaker setup.

Apple might finally remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from the 9th Gen iPad, again, to streamline with the other iPads and iPhones available in the market. Again, one should be able to use a USB Type-C or wireless headphones without any issue.

The 9th Gen iPad is also expected to offer a side-mounted Touch-ID, similar to the iPad Air. As per the display is concerned, it is told to have a 10.5-inch display with a regular 60Hz refresh rate. Next, the base model is expected to offer double the amount of storage (64GB), when compared to 32GB storage on the base model of the 8th Gen iPad.

Coming to the price, the 9th Gen iPad is expected to be priced less than the 8th Gen iPad. Hence, the base model of the 9th Gen iPad is likely to cost less than Rs. 30,000, making it an affordable tablet option for students and for those, who are on a budget.

