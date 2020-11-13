Apple iPad Mini 6, iPad 9 Renders Surface Online; Tipped To Off Bigger Displays News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple recently unveiled a new range of laptops and PC powered by the new M1 chipset. Just a few days after the launch, reports of the next-gen iPad and the Mini version began circulating online. A tipster has revealed some key details of the iPad Mini 6 and the iPad 9, which are believed to debut next year.

Apple iPad Mini 6, iPad 9 Renders

Starting with the new iPad Mini, the tipster notes the tab will flaunt an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display, which makes it larger than the one currently in the market. It will reportedly feature a stereo speaker system like the present iPad Mini. A new addition is the USB Type-C port, which replaces the lightning connector on previous models. Also, the report suggests two batteries for the upcoming iPad Mini.

Under the hood, the upcoming iPad Mini 6 is rumored to draw power from the A14 Bionic chip, the same that powers the iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air 2020. There's going to be a lot of similarities between the upcoming iPad Mini and the iPad Air 2020 - including the camera setup, TouchID, design, and so on. The tipster also suggests and improved support for the Apple Pencil as it now includes a Type-C port.

1 prototype of iPad mini 6

8.5 in Liquid Retina display

USB-C and same speaker setup as current iPad mini

A14 Bionic Chip

4gb ram

2 batteries

Same cameras as iPad Air 4

Boxy design

Apple Pencil 2 support

The 2 batteries are performing badly currently — 0-0-0 (@000leaker) November 9, 2020

Next, the iPad 9 is said to feature a 10.5-inch display, bigger than the previous-gen. Apart from the change in the display size, there seems to be no other information regarding the iPad 9. The report speculates that the iPad 9 will launch later in the year (in September) along with the next iPhone models. This means it could pack the latest chipset.

Apple iPad Mini 6, iPad 9 Launch, Price

The pricing or the storage models of the upcoming Apple tablets haven't been discussed in the leak, which gives us very little information to speculate. For now, none of this information has been confirmed. Moreover, the devices haven't been spotted on any of the certification listings to confirm the features either. Hence, we suggest taking the update with a grain of salt.

