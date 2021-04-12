Alleged Apple iPad mini 6 Renders Leak Suggesting Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is rumored to be edging closer to the launch of the next-generation iPad. While there is no confirmation on the upcoming models from the company, a recent leak revealed the dummy images of the iPad mini on tow. It hinted at the thick bezels around the display an old-school design that we saw on its predecessor and a physical home button as well. Now, the new renders of the iPad mini 6 have emerged online giving a different picture.

Apple iPad mini 6 Renders Leak

As per the renders revealed by a Gizmochina report citing an anonymous source, the Apple iPad mini 6 design has been leaked from all angles. However, there is no clarity if this is legitimate. The alleged images seem to be listings for an iPad mini 6 screen protector. Unlike the images that were leaked earlier, it looks like the latest set of renders appear to have a more boxy design seemingly with sharp-edged instead of curvy edges at the rear.

Notably, these images resemble the iPad Pro 2020 and the latest generation of iPhones launched last year in terms of design. There appears to be a power button at the top and the volume controls at the right. The selfie camera seems to be tucked within the bezels and not underneath the display's punch-hole cutout. What's worth mentioning is that these renders are quite different from those that emerged online back in January this year.

Previous Apple iPad mini 6 Reports

The earlier set of renders of the Apple iPad mini 6 suggested that there will be a punch-hole cutout on the display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is nothing else but the Touch ID on display. On the contrary, a report by a Japanese site Mac Otakara stated that the iPad mini will mimic the iPad Air 3 design hinting that it will retain Touch ID on the home button. Notably, this is missing in the new set of renders.

Apple brought the Touch ID on the power button last year with the iPad Air 4 but it remains to be seen if the same will be the case with the iPad mini 6.

As of now, reports hint that the iPad mini 6 will arrive with an 8.5-inch or 9-inch display. Of these, the former seems to be possible on the mini variant and both will be upgrades as the iPad mini 5 has a 7.9-inch display. Unlike the Pro variant, it is believed that Apple will unveil this model with a lightning port.

