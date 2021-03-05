Apple iPad Pro 2022 Models To Feature OLED Screens; What More To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is gearing up to host the Spring March event, where it's expected to rollout the next-gen iMac and the iPad Pro. Additionally, the new Apple AirTags, AirPods 3, and other such gadgets are expected to rollout. While we eagerly await the launch of these products, a new report has revealed key details of the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro.

Apple iPad Pro 2022 Display Details

We have heard several rumors about Apple shifting to Min-LED technology for its products' display. In fact, the upcoming event might bring in new devices with Mini-LED display, at least on the iPad Pro model. That said, a new report suggests the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro in 2022 might launch with OLED panels.

In other words, the next year's (2022's) iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro models might launch with OLED panels. This makes sense as bringing in Mini-LED displays this year could be a stepping stone to OLED panels.

Moreover, the new report falls in line with the previous suggestion from Barclays, who noted that Apple had no plans of launching an iPad with OLED panels this year. Instead, the company could bring in a fresh line of OLED screens for its devices in 2022. This also includes the lineup of the MacBook devices in 2022.

Despite such strong rumors, Apple could also push back the usage of OLED panels for its products due to consistent delays. It would also be interesting to see who would supply the OLED panels. Presently, Samsung tops the charts when it comes to OLED panels and it remains to see if the companies would partner.

Bringing in OLED panels on Apple products would further make them costlier, especially when compared with LED and LCD screens. For now, there's not much information regarding the matter. If this is indeed true, we'd expect to have more news in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India