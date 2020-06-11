Chinese-Made OLED Panels Fail Samsung Quality Test: Here’s Why News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone displays are one of the key aspects of the design and they come with various types of panels. Samsung Galaxy flagships feature some of the best OLED screens and are mostly manufacturing in-house. A few reports had noted that Samsung was considering importing screens from Chinese firm BOE, but these have failed to pass the Samsung quality test.

Samsung OLED Panels

The Samsung Display arm is the in-house department that manufactures one of the leading OLED panels and used by many other smartphone brands. However, the South Korean company was thinking about using screens from China's BOE firm. Samsung planned to use these display panels on its Galaxy S series.

And now, the report comes from South Korea's DDaily, which notes that OLED panels from BOE have failed to pass the Samsung quality test. The idea was to implant BOE-developed OLED on the Samsung Galaxy S21 (or Galaxy S30, the name hasn't been confirmed yet).

Yes we heard that both BOE and China Star failed to get into Samsung through the S21. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 10, 2020

The report further suggests that panels are usually installed on a smartphone after they pass the quality testing, followed by the mass production testing. It looks like BOE failed to clear the first hurdle itself. At the same time, DDaily notes there is still time for BOE to pass the testing.

Samsung Rejects Chinese Displays

This isn't the first time Samsung has rejected display panels from other companies. A tweet from Ross Young, an insider to display manufacturing, notes that both BOE and China Star (another screen manufacturer) have failed to get into Samsung for the Galaxy S30 or the S21. From the looks of it, Samsung has rejected alternatives to its in-house Samsung Display.

But as DDaily notes, there's still time for the final answer regarding BOE. But as far as first impressions go, Samsung doesn't seem to have a liking towards it. As noted, Samsung OLED panels are considered one of the best and are used by other top brands like Apple, OnePlus, and others.

At the same time, BOE-made panels are used by many other smartphone brands including Huawei, Oppo, and more. This also means that even if BOE or other manufacturers are offering OLED panels at a cheaper cost, Samsung's quality bar is set very high to easily accept an alternative supplier.

