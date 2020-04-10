Just In
- 30 min ago OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Samples Shared By CEO Pete Lau: Shows Off Night Mode Feature
-
- 46 min ago Disney+ Streaming Service Garners 50 Million Paid Users Globally
- 46 min ago Oppo Reno Ace 2 Battery Performance, Pricing Leak Online
- 57 min ago Honor Play 4T Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 48MP Triple Camera Officially Announced
Don't Miss
- News 10 Coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands recover
- Movies Ananya Panday Talks About Dating Rumours And Much More On Live Interaction Session With Fans
- Sports Rumour Has It: Real Madrid still considering Kane
- Lifestyle Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Meera Mitun’s Black Gown Is Perfect To Flaunt At Your Bestie’s Engagement
- Automobiles Toyota Yaris Commercial Variant Launching Soon: Company Targeting Cab Aggregators
- Finance Oil Prices Rally After OPEC+ Agrees For Production Cut; Energy Markets To Still Face Storm
- Education Explore CBSE Class 11 Applied Mathematics Subject
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In April
Samsung Galaxy S21 Could Feature The Worlds’ First Under-Screen Selfie Camera
Samsung might finally take the quest of 'full-screen' smartphone to the next level by introducing the world's first commercial handset with an under-the-screen selfie camera. The company is possibly evaluating the technicalities of how to put critical camera components under the screen. Samsung could integrate the sensor directly into the display to deliver a seamless user experience.
The news was shared by noted tipster Ice Universe via a tweet, which mentioned, "Samsung is considering using the under-screen camera technology on the Samsung Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology."
While it's mere speculation, it makes all the more sense when you consider that the technology giant has all the resources and expertise to make it possible. If Samsung manages to achieve the feat, the next-gen. Galaxy flagship smartphone- the Galaxy S21, or the Galaxy S30, might feature the first working under-the-screen selfie camera.
The current Galaxy flagship smartphones feature almost full-screen displays with minuscule punch-hole cameras. For instance, the Galaxy S20 Ultra flaunting a 6.9-inch bezel-less display is a sheer delight.
Notably, Oppo demonstrated the first working solution for the full-screen display smartphone by placing the selfie camera under the display. The prototype model was showcased to the public in MWC 2019. Oppo used a custom transparent material in conjunction with a redesigned pixel structure to let light pass through the surface to the camera sensor placed beneath.
We don't know yet how Samsung is taking things forward but we will be keeping a close eye on the new developments. Meanwhile, Oppo and Vivo must also be working to introduce the first commercial under-the-screen camera smartphone. The past few years have been about smartphone manufacturers experimenting with solutions to deliver a full-screen user-experience.
Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus introduced handsets with bleeding-edge selfie camera technologies such as Pop-up selfie cameras, shark fin camera modules, etc. to achieve unbelievable screen-to-body ratios on handsets.
It will not come as a surprise if any of these Chinese smartphone manufacturers introduce the first working model of under-the-screen camera smartphone. Who do you think will lead this technology front? Let us know in comments.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900