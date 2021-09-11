iPhone 13 Storage, Color Variants Revealed Ahead Of Launch: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple's California Streaming event is said to launch the next-gen iPhone 13 models. We've been hearing several rumors and speculations of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Now, a new leak has revealed the further details of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Storage, Color Variants Revealed

The iPhone 13 launch is just a few days away. And ahead of the launch, a Ukrainian e-commerce website listed the unconfirmed details about the storage options and color variants of the upcoming iPhone series. Initially spotted by 91Mobile, this leak reveals several details of the new iPhone 13 models.

Going into the details, the new report says the iPhone 13 vanilla model and the iPhone 13 Mini will debut in 64GB and 128GB options. The listing skips a mention of the 256GB variant, which is available on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max were listed in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. That's the same as we saw on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models launched last year. That said, the rumor mill also suggests a 1TB variant for the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max model.

iPhone 13 Color Variants Leaked

Apple's color options have also been a standout in the smartphone market. The report says the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini will launch in pink, blue, black, purple, white, and PRODUCT RED. Here, pink is the new color option on the list while most of the other colors are the same as last year.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are listed in black, silver, gold, and bronze colors. Looking back, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max debuted in silver, gold, graphite, and Pacific Blue color options. The bronze color variant tipped on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is something new to check out.

The iPhone 13 series will be launching on September 14, which is just a few days away. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park and can be viewed from Apple.com. Until Apple confirms these specifications, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

