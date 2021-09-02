iPhone 12 Selling At Just Rs. 66,999 On Flipkart: Worth Your Money? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

If you are planning to buy an iPhone then Flipkart has something special for you. Flipkart has announced Carnival Sale for September 2021 which is offering a massive discount offer on several brand's smartphones. The iPhone 12 has received a price cut of Rs. 12,901, bringing the price to Rs. 66,999. The same price cut is available for the all variants of the Apple iPhone 12. Check out the new price details of the iPhone 12 at Flipkart Carnival Sale.

iPhone 12 Price At Flipkart Carnival Sale

The iPhone 12 64GB model is listed at Rs. 66,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 79,900, while the 128GB model can be purchased at Rs. 71,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB model is selling for Rs. 81,999 instead of MRP Rs. 94,900. Flipkart has also added several bank and exchange offers. Do note that, the price cut will be applicable for a limited time period (until September 8).

iPhone 12 Features

The Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display with support for Dolby Vision. The processing is handled by the A14 Bionic with a six-core CPU and four-core GPU. There is a 2,852 mAh battery with wireless charging support and a dual-camera setup at the back that houses a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, there is a 12MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and also supports 4K video recording and night mode. Other camera features include OIS, EIS, HDR, and so on. Last but not least, the Apple iPhone 12 also comes with an IP68 rating.

Should You Buy iPhone 12 Or Wait For iPhone 13?

We already know the iPhone 13 series launch is just around the corner which is said to take place on September 14. Even the next-gen iPhone 13 series smartphones will reportedly have several upgrades like 120Hz LTPO displays, A15 Bionic chip, fast charging, bigger battery, and new camera features.

As far as availability is concerned, the iPhone 13 series smartphones are expected to be available in India during the festival season. So, if you planning to buy immediately, then considering the iPhone 12 during the Flipkart Carnival Sale will definitely be a good deal.

