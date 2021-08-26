iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order And Sale Date Revealed; Expected Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is prepping up for the iPhone 13 series launch next month. The leaks and speculations have already given enough information that one can expect from the upcoming iPhone 13 series. The lineup is said to include the base iPhone 13 model, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, just like the iPhone 12 series.

Now, the pre-order and sale date of the next-gen iPhones have been tipped ahead of the official announcement. However, the brand has not confirmed anything regarding the upcoming flagship devices.

iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order And Sale Date Tipped

The Chinese e-commerce site ITHome has listed all the four models of the iPhone 13 series and the screenshot was published by the Weibo user @PandaIsBald. The site suggests the devices will be up for pre-booking starting September 17, while the sale date has been mentioned for September 24. The info has also been confirmed by FrontPageTech, citing their sources. It also claims the AirPods 3 will also be launched at the same time. Some reports also suggest the AirPods 3 will launch on September 30.

iPhone 13 Series: What We Know So Far

Apple could use ProMotion 120Hz LTPO displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max models. The next-gen Apple devices will also have a smaller notch and a bigger battery compared to the iPhone 12 series. Besides, the smartphones will come with the A15 Bionic chip, fast charging, and new camera features.

iPhone 13 Series Expected Price And Launch

All in all, the iPhone 13 series smartphones will have several upgrades over their predecessors. The price of the smartphones is also said to be similar to the iPhone 12 series phones. So, it can be worth waiting for the iPhone 13 series.

Last year, the launch event for the pandemic was delayed. This year Apple will follow its previous launch timeline and the report suggests Apple will start sending media invites starting September 7 and the launch could take place on September 14. However, there is no official word on this. We will suggest our readers to take this with a pinch of salt.

