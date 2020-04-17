Apple Magic Keyboard Soon To Be Available In India Starting At Rs. 27,900 News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple launched its latest iPad Pro 2020 model in March with the LiDar sensor, updated processor, and mouse support. Alongside, the company also announced a new Magic Keyboard with an integrated trackpad and now it has been reported that Apple is making the keyboard available for sale in India soon.

With iOS 13.4, Apple included a completely featured mouse support that was designed specifically for iPadOS as a main priority. According to the report, the keyboard comes with a dynamic shape and functionality which can be customized by the users depending on their requirement.

"Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the beautiful Multi-Touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable design features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience, whether working on a lap or on a desk," said Apple.

The iPadOS is said to work with any mouse or trackpad, but the company claims that the Magic Keyboard is designed to work best with the iPad Pro. Apple also claims that the trackpad supports multi-touch gesture which helps in easy OS navigation.

It also comes with USB Type-C charging port which means the USB Type-C port on the iPad Pro is free for accessories like microphones, external drives and displays. Apple also claims that "when Magic Keyboard is attached and closed, the iPad Pro microphones are disconnected, preventing any audio data from being compromised."

Besides, Apple also suggests that the Magic Keyboard is also compatible with the previous generation iPad Pro models. However, Apple doesn't reveal any exact date for the availability of the Magic Keyboard. The keyboard will be available soon in India with a starting price of Rs. 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro model. Whereas, the Magic Keyboard for 21.9-inch iPad Pro variant will cost you Rs. 31,900.

To recall, the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a starting of Rs. 71,900 for the Wi-Fi variant. The Cellular + Wi-Fi model is listed for Rs. 85,900 and the 21.9-inch only Wi-Fi model is up for sale at Rs. 89,000. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models will cost Rs. 103,900.

