Apple Watch SE Overheating Issues Reported; What's Wrong With Latest Budget Apple Watch?

It looks like the recently launched Apple Watch SE has some serious issues, as several users are reporting extreme wrist burns in South Korea.

According to a report from AppleInsider, a post on Reddit suggests that there are at least six instances reported of the Apple Watch SE overheating issues. As per the report, the model in the question is the Apple Watch SE 40mm in Silver and Space Grey colors.

The problem seems to be seen at the display connector spotted between the Taptic Engine and the digital crown. The report further suggests that Apple might have re-used the design from the older Apple Watch models, which would have caused this issue.

Some users have burned their wrist while wearing the Watch SE, while some noticed an issue while the watch was being charged. Out of the six issues, Apple has either given a refund or exchanged the Apple Watch SE in the three instances.

Should You Buy Apple Watch SE?

The base model of the Apple Watch SE retails for Rs. 29,900. Considering the fact that all these reports are from South Korea, a batch of Apple Watch SE could have been gone wrong.

If you are already an iPhone user, then getting the Apple Watch SE is a good choice, given, it is similar to the Apple Watch Series 5, but it costs a lot less than that.

Though it is not as smart as the latest Apple Watch Series 6, the Watch SE is still one of the best smartwatches. However, one of the drawbacks is that it has to be used with an Apple product (iPhone or and iPad). So, if you are an Android user, then you might want to look at the alternatives.

